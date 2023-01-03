BMW Malaysia introduces the more powerful and longer-lasting iX xDrive50 Sport

BMW Malaysia has introduced the iX xDrive50 Sport, an iX with a bigger battery, more power and driving range.

Judging by the number of BMW iXs sighted around the Klang Valley, it's safe to say that BMW's all-electric SUV (BMW calls SAV, short for Sports Activity Vehicle) has been well received in Malaysia.

To entice more buyers to purchase the high-tech SUV, BMW has introduced the iX xDrive50 Sport variant, in what BMW Malaysia calls its commitment towards "raising the benchmark in Sheer Electric Driving Pleasure".

For an extra RM143k on top of the xDrive40's price, the iX xDrive50 Sport gives you a bigger battery, more performance, a longer driving range, as well as a couple of exterior upgrades.

Performance and charging

The xDrive50 has an output of 523hp and 765Nm of torque, and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in only 4.6 seconds. BMW has electronically limited its top speed of 200 km/h, which is fast enough for any occasion.

The all-electric SUV is powered by a larger 111.5kWh battery pack(xDriv40's 76.6 kWh), allowing for a range of up to 630 kilometres (xDriv40's 425kilometres) per charge(WLTP).

Arriving with the new EV are Flexible Charger Cable Mode 2 and Fast Charging Cable Mode 3, which allows the SUV be charged from 0 to 80% in 35 minutes with the use of a DC Fast Charger, and 0 to 100% in 10 hours and 45 minutes with an 11kW AC Wallbox Charger.

Exterior

The New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport will be equipped with 22-inch BMW Individual aerodynamic wheels 1021 multi-colour with a 3D polished buff and 17-inch brake callipers in Blue. The rest is business as usual.

Interior

Interior wise, the xDrive50 Sport has not changed much as the car is equipped with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, a curved 12.3-inch instrument display and a 14.9-inch central infotainment display. Comfort and convenience come in the form of multifunctional seats for the driver, and it is further elevated with storage for wireless charging and automatic air conditioning with 4-zone control.

Onboard entertainment is also provided via the 18-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system for the New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport.

As standard in the New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport, the SUV comes with BMW's already iconic electric sounds, which creates a premium immersive atmosphere, demonstrating the immediate connection between sound and vehicle.

Exterior and interior colours

According to the press release, standard exterior colour options for the New BMW iX xDrive50 Sport include Mineral White, Alpine White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sophisto Grey Metallic with Brilliant Effect, Phytonic Blue Metallic, and Blue Ridge Mountain Metallic.

Two new colours are also available with an additional charge of RM6,200, namely the Individual Storm Bay Metallic and Aventurine Red Metallic.

Inside, owners may choose between Interior Design Atelier in Mocha or Black, or opt for the Interior Design Suite in Amido or Castanea for an additional RM17,300.