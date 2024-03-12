Carlist.my
»
»
»
»
  2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line launched in Malaysia - RM469,990

Auto News
 | 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) kicked off Ramadhan with the launch of the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line for the local market.

The third-generation model Touareg made its global debut back in 2018 and the one that is now available here in Malaysia is the facelifted version which is also locally-assembled here in Malaysia.

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

This is the first-ever Volkswagen Touareg to be assembled outside of VW's factory in Slovakia, so that's something worth mentioning regarding VPCM's growing efforts here in the country.

Most of the updates can be seen on the exterior via its reshaped front grille paired with the IQ.Light HD Matrix headlamps with L-shaped daytime running lights, light bars for both front and rear, as well as a larger intake.

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

This resulted in a more sharp-looking premium SUV that dances between premium and rugged, all in one package. It's all tied together via its 20-inch Braga alloy wheels and hiding behind those is the Touareg's air suspension with Automatic Self-Levelling function fitted as standard.

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

Performance-wise, the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line packs a punch thanks to its 3.0-litre TSI V6 engine which outputs 340PS and 450Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission as well as the brand's 4Motion permanent all-wheel-drive system.

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

Going back to the IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights, the 2024 Touareg R-Line is also the first VW model here in Malaysia to be fitted with Night Vision - a system comprising of infrared sensor in the camera to detect thermal signatures from humans and animals up to 130 meters away.

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

Other highlights that can be found within the cabin

  • Innovision Cockpit 'one screen' design
  • 12.3-inch digital driver display
  • 15-inch central touchscreen Discover Pro Max infotainment system
  • 730W Dynaudio Consequence sound system (13 speakers + 1 subwoofer)
  • 4-zone climate control + more

2024 volkswagen touareg r-line price specs malaysia

VPCM has priced the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line at RM469,990 (on the road excluding insurance). Customers can opt between 5 different colour options - Lapiz Blue, Silicon Gray, Grenadilla Black, Oryx White, and Dolomite Silver.

