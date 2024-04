Warisan Tan Chong Automotive (WCTA) has just launched the all-new GAC GS3 Emzoom priced from RM118,900 and available across two variants, a highly anticipated and long awaited second model and successor to the previous-generation GS3 that first arrived here in in the closing days of 2021. Local assembly is set to commence later this year, so these prices are for its fully imported (CBU) guise.

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Exclusive - RM118,900

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Premium R - RM128,900

Clearly WTCA has taken their time with this release, ensuring that the vehicle was fully tested and adapted for Malaysian roads and conditions as well as sorting out CKD operations so that each GS3 Emzoom rolls out locally assembled from their facility in Segambut.

This B-segment SUV locks horns with some obvious rivals, chief of which is the Proton X50. However, aside from the longstanding class heavyweights such as the Honda HR-V, the GS3 Emzoom has to also contend with a very sharply priced Omoda 5 from fellow China-based automaker Chery.

Available in Ivory White, Starlight Silver, Salt Lake Blue, and Graphene Grey, the colour selection satisfy a decent spectrum of tastes even if the styling proves a little divisive. We can quite decide if this or the Omoda 5 wins in terms of attracting attention on the road, especially in their most eye catching colours and accents. Mind you, the R-style bodykit is exclusive to the Premium R.

The GS3 Emzoom showcases quite a sleek exterior design that’s leagues more contemporary than the outgoing GS3, but by no shortage of angular shapes and lines. Built on the GAC Motor’s GPMA platform, the GS3 Emzoom measures 4,410mm long and 1,850mm wide, with a 2,650mm wheelbase, marking increases over its predecessor.

On dimensions alone, the GS3 Emzoom is shaping out as the larger vehicle, boasting a 20mm longer wheelbase and 20mm advantage in overall width against the Omoda 5. In our very brief time spent inside the car at the launch event, however, this size difference is tough to notice.

However, against the X50, that extra size works out to 80mm more in overall length, 50mm wider, and a 50mm longer wheelbase.

Equipped with 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels in a satin black finish and wearing 225/55 tyres on the Premium R variant, mechanically similar to the Exclusive variant but distinguished by its front and rear bumper extension kit.

It’s anime-like aesthetic is reflected in that front grille, which GAC are calling Mecha Wing. Flaking it are a pair of ‘Laser Eye’ split-LED headlamps, and ‘Light Dart’ tail lamps. Adding a touch of elegance, the GS3 Emzoom includes flush-fitting exterior door handles, possibly making it the most affordable vehicle with this feature.

Under the hood, the GS3 Emzoom houses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine generating 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm. Power is transmitted to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with a claimed fuel consumption of 5.9-litres per 100 km, according to GAC.

Stepping inside, the cabin does feel high tech and fairly high quality relative to its asking price. While its ergonomics and upfront tech features are par for the course (dual driver’s and infotainment touchscreens, for example), the most distinguishing element here are the dual tone blue/black leatherette upholstery and trim. This cabin colour combo is uniform across all variants and body colour options, but only seems to match the Salt Lake Blue.

A 10.25-inch screen is perched at the centre with all the usual features. However, while Apple Carplay comes as standard, connectivity for Android users is relegated to Bluetooth or screen mirroring. There’s also a wireless phone charger, ambient interior lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, but only on the Premium R.

Active safety (ADAS) is equipped as standard, as it should be, and the suite includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control. There’s also a 360-degree surround view camera. Only the Premium R gets High Beam Assist and something called Fusion Automatic Parking Assist (FAPA).

For early customers of the GS3 Emzoom (first 2,000), WTCA are offering a Special Launch Package that includes a 3x complimentary scheduled servicing inclusive of labour, parts, and lubricants.

Additionally, they will also receive an extended warranty of 7-years (or 180,000km) on the engine and powertrain over the standard 5-years (or 150,000km) warranty. Early birds will also receive a limited GAC Smart Watch Key.