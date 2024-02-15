The ORA 07, GWM's answer to the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, arrives in Malaysia

The Ora 07 has made landfall in Malaysia ahead of its scheduled launch in the first quarter of 2024 as evidenced by these initial shipments of the coupe-like fully electric sedan have arrived at Port Klang.

Expected to compete directly with rivals such as the BYD Seal and the Tesla Model 3, the car had been known to us under the name of Lightning Cat when it first emerged in other markets.

Also as expected, details regarding its pricing remain undisclosed at this time, being reserved for closer to its launch date. Like the smaller Good Cat, the 07 does clearly take styling cues from the Volkswagen Group, namely the (original?) Porsche Panamera.

Specifications and features offered for the Malaysian market version are yet to be fully revealed, of course. However, based on how the car was launched in Thailand, it’s not too hard to imagine a similar spread of configurations: a front-wheel-drive model boasting a range of approximately 640 km, and an all-wheel-drive variant with dual motors, offering a range of around 550 km per charge.

There, the Ora 07 employs an 83.5 kWh ternary lithium battery for both Long Range (single motor - 204 PS/340 Nm) and Performance variants (dual-motor - 408 PS/680 Nm).

While output details remain undisclosed for Malaysia, the estimated range aligns closely with those of similar models in Thailand, suggesting that the Ora 07 in Malaysia will likely exhibit similar performance figures.