Honda Malaysia has officially announced that the 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift will be launched in Q2 2024 and it is now open for booking.

Regarded as one of the best-selling hatchback models in the non-national segment here in Malaysia, the Honda City Hatchback will be refreshed with a host of updates and upgrades in terms of design as well as safety.

You can expect a sleeker and more dynamic design for the Honda City Hatchback's exterior and even more so for the range-topping e:HEV RS variant which will come with a sharper and more aggressive facade thanks to a new honeycomb front grille, front lower grille with front fog garnish, and a sportier bumper.

The same design refresh will also be treated for the City Hatchback's rear end for a more aggressive styling in the form of a new rear bumper lower garnish, side sill garnish, and to tie it all together, a set of 16-inch alloy wheels finished in Berlina Black.

As for safety, all variants of the 2024 Honda City Hatchback will be fitted with the Honda SENSING safety suite for greater peace of mind with a new safety feature thrown into the mix - Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN).

If you opt for the top-of-the-line e:HEV RS variant, you'll also get another extra safety feature - Low Speed Follow (LSF).

Firepower remains the same for the refreshed City Hatchback - a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine with 121PS and 145Nm of torque and a 1.5-liter e:HEV powetrain for the e:HEV RS variant with 109PS and 253Nm.

As a point of reference in terms of pricing, the pre-facelifted Honda City Hatchback is priced from RM78,900 to RM109,900. Head over to the nearest authorised Honda showroom now for more information.