2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift launched in Malaysia - 5 variants, RM85,900 to RM112,900

Auto News
 | 

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the newly-refreshed 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift for the local market.

While the number of variants is maintained at five, the 2024 Honda City Hatchback offering now comes with a new Petrol RS variant to pair with the range-topping City Hatchback e:HEV RS hybrid variant.

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

Offering a sportier and more energetic look, the exterior updates for the refreshed City Hatchback can be seen via the front thanks to a newly designed honeycomb front grille, new lower grille, and new garnishes for the front fog lights.

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

There's also a new rear bumper lower garnish available across the range but if you opt for the two top RS variants, you'll also get a new set of 16-inch Berlina Black allow wheels as well as a new side sill garnishes to help tie the look together.

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

Also unique to the City Hatchback RS variants are red accents on the dashboard panel to further increase its overall sportier look and combi leather seats with red stitching. They're also fitted with an eight-inch Display Audio with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

Perhaps the biggest update is the introduction of the Honda SENSING safety package which is now available across all variants. Below is the list of all the safety features available in the new Honda City Hatchback facelift, including the newly added Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN):

  • Low Speed Follow (LSF) – e:HEV RS only 
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
  • Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
  • Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
  • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
  • Auto High Beam (AHB)

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

The powertrain remains the same in the form of the 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC engine with 121PS and 145Nm of torque for the petrol variants (S, E, V, and Petrol RS). The range-topping e:HEV RS gets the 1.5-litre e:HEV powertrain with 109PS and 253Nm of torque.

2024 honda city hatchback facelift price specs malaysia

Last but not least, the pricing. The updated Honda City Hatchback for 2024 is priced at (on the road excluding insurance):

  • S - RM85,900
  • E - RM90,900
  • V - RM95,900
  • Petrol RS - RM100,900
  • e:HEV RS - RM112,900
