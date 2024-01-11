Chery’s sub-RM100k volume seller, Tiggo 4 Pro, set to challenge Proton X50 in 2024

Chery concluded the year 2023 by exporting a total of 937,100 units globally, maintaining its status as China's leading car exporter for the 21st consecutive year. In 2024, Chery Malaysia is set to contribute to this success by introducing three new Chery-branded models, and that's not even including its sister-marque Jaecoo.

The initial announcement revealed the first two models, the all-electric Chery Omoda E5 scheduled for launch in Q1 and the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, which will rival the Proton X70. During a recent business briefing, a third model was mentioned, depicted as the silhouette of a compact SUV, which has been identified as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

“This is an opportunity for us to come in into the volume game. […] We are hoping to bring something lower, something that’s more reachable, more affordable to the rakyat,” said Product Director Michael Chew.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro falls into the B-segment 5-seater SUV category, akin to the Proton X50. South Africa, a significant market for the Tiggo 4 Pro, offers two powertrain options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder producing 113 PS/138Nm, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder generating 147 PS / 210 Nm.

Both engine variants come with a CVT-type automatic transmission, with manual transmission options available in the South African market.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Proton X50 Length 4,318mm 4,330mm Width 1,830mm 1,800mm Height 1,670mm 1,609mm Wheelbase 2,610mm 2,600mm

It is anticipated that the 1.5-litre turbocharged variant will be introduced in Malaysia, competing directly with the Proton X50, which is priced from RM 86,300 to RM 113,300. This variant was previously showcased in Malaysia in October 2022, preceding Chery Malaysia's brand re-launch in May 2023.

Similar to the Chery Omoda 5 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, the Tiggo 4 Pro will undergo local assembly (CKD) at Inokom's plant in Kulim through contract manufacturing.

In South Africa, the Tiggo 4 Pro with a turbocharged engine and automatic transmission is priced at 386,900 Rand (approximately RM96k), offering a substantial cost advantage over the 449,900 Rand (equivalent to RM112k) Proton X50.

Both SUVs boast comparable features in terms of safety and technology, including 6 airbags, a full suite of advanced driver assistance features, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Chery, however, outshines Proton by offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration in its models.