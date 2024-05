Chery Malaysia has issued its third statement regarding the Omoda 5 rear axle case, marking a significant step in addressing the concerns surrounding the issue. This time, they've come forward with its technical root cause as well as a web page to direct recall enquiries.

Following the emergence of the incident on social media, the company to issued two statements on April 29 and April 30, respectively.

In this most recent update, Chery Malaysia underscores its commitment to resolving the matter in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport (MOT). The company emphasises its proactive approach by engaging with MOT officials to ensure that all affected vehicles undergo necessary rectifications to meet stringent safety standards.

Lee Wen Hsiang, Vice President of Chery Auto Malaysia, highlights the company's initiative in organising a meeting with MOT to provide detailed insights into the situation.

“Chery Auto Malaysia views this matter most seriously as customer safety is our utmost priority. We are in the process of reaching out to customers of the affected Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) to request them to bring their vehicle to our authorised service centres for a detailed inspection,” said Lee.

To facilitate communication with owners, a dedicated website has been launched where individuals can verify if their vehicles are subject to the recall, which can be found here: https://www.chery.my/chery-product-update

According to Lee, the problem stemmed from a facility upgrade where a worn-out tip of an automated welding machine was replaced with a new one, resulting in a miscalibration of the equipment, shedding some much needed light on the technical aspect behind the rear axle concern.

Initially, 60 units of the Omoda 5 in Malaysia were found to have used the faulty parts, all produced on August 15, 2023. Subsequently, the company expanded its scope and decided to recall vehicles manufactured between August 14 and 17, totalling 600 units.

As of May 3, Chery Malaysia has successfully reached out to 32 of the initial 60 affected owners, demonstrating progress in the recall process.

Additionally, Chery Malaysia are committing to provide weekly updates to the public, ensuring transparency and ongoing information dissemination regarding the recall program.

Again, owners can find the dedicated recall website page here. Queries can also be directed to the Chery Malaysia Customer Careline at (+603 2771 7070).