Chery Malaysia has initiated a precautionary safety recall for 600 units of the Omoda 5 due to a potential rear axle issue with owners actively to be actively contacted regarding the matter.

This action follows a widely circulated social media post depicting a customer's Omoda 5 experiencing rear axle detachment while in motion near Kuala Lumpur. The vehicle has since been towed to a Chery service centre in Balakong for a full inspection and investigation as to its cause.

The company plans to replace affected vehicle parts entirely rather than repairing them. This service, which will be provided at no cost to owners, is estimated to take around two hours. As mentioned, affected owners will receive direct communication, instructing them to bring their vehicles in for the necessary service.

Chery has identified a specific batch of parts potentially affected by this issue, which possibly stems from a vendor's facility upgrade process.

Assuring customers of continued safety, the company emphasises that the affected vehicles also remain drivable and asserts that the incident highlighted on social media is an isolated occurrence.

For those outside the 600-unit recall of the Omoda 5, Chery Malaysia offers customers the option to contact their careline at +603 2771 7070 for vehicle inspections upon request. Following which, detailed reports of these inspections will also be furnished.

The full follow-up statement from Chery Malaysia reads: