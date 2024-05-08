Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza is happening this weekend at ALL Hyundai showrooms nationwide!

Following the success of the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival at Hyundai Ara Damansara back in March, it's happening again this weekend and it'll be taking place at all Hyundai showrooms nationwide.

This time around, the Hyundai Pre-Owned Extravaganza event will be running at all Hyundai authorised showrooms across the country from 10-12 May 2024, 9am to 6pm.

Amazing offerings at irresistible prices await for a number of Hyundai's coveted models such as the Kona, Creta, Ioniq 5, and even the Ioniq 6.

For those looking for a great deal for a B-segment crossover, the Hyundai Kona 2.0 can be yours for as low as RM89,888*. A great all-rounder with its 2.0 litre Nu MPI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine with 149PS and 180Nm mated to an 8-speed CVT transmission.

Or perhaps the more adventurous Hyundai Creta is more of your style? The Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza also has some fine examples of the Creta B-segment SUV starting from RM108,888*.

Going electric? You'll never be out of style with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 when it comes to rolling up to the spot in style behind the wheel of either of these beauties.

Combining old-school appeals into an ultra-modern package, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a guaranteed head-turner and if you like to be seen, the Ioniq 5 can be yours from only RM218,888*!

If, however, you fancy the more streamlined look offered by the Hyundai Ioniq 6, it will also be present at the Hyundai Pre-Owned Extravaganza from as low as RM219,888*.

These are indeed exciting deals for these two cars that won the awards for World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World EV of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Clear out your schedule from 10-12 May 2024 and head over to the nearest Hyundai authorised showroom to take advantage of all the deals that'll be on offer exclusively during the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Extravaganza.

For more information or to register your interest, head over to https://www.hyundai.com.my/shopping/highlights/2024-05-02-Promotion-Hyundai-promise-pre-owned.aspx.

*terms and conditions apply while stocks last