Hyundai Ioniq 6 is coming to Malaysia in 2023

Hyundai Malaysia has teased us with a short video showcasing four new models to arrive on our shores, including the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV.

The short video showcasing the brand's accomplishments and achievements over the years ended with the quote "All these milestones, yet we're not even close to being done" before signing off with a photo of four different car models with the caption "Coming soon".

Hyundai Ioniq 6 + 3 SUV models

The video above which was posted on the Hyundai Malaysia Facebook page ended with the prospect of four new models that they'll bring into the market next year (we assume). The models in question are of course the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV and three SUVs - Creta, Santa Fe, and Palisade (from left to right).

The Santa Fe and Palisade are already in the market, but the Creta which just received its five-star ASEAN NCAP rating is a brand-new model built in Indonesia but has been recently spotted on Malaysian soil just a few months ago. While the Creta should be an interesting prospect price-wise if it's locally assembled, EV enthusiasts are obviously more interested in the Ioniq 6.

First Korean EV sedan with 610km range

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 'streamliner' is a different ball game in terms of design compared to the lovely and muscular-looking Hyundai Ioniq 5. Based on Hyundai's latest Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), there are two different configurations for the Ioniq 6, which are rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD).

The range-topping AWD unit comes with twin electric motors and a 74.kWh battery pack that offers 239kW, 605Nm of torque, and up to 610km of all-electric driving range. A cheaper version of the Ioniq 6 with a slightly smaller 53kWh battery pack will also be offered in the future, just like how the Ioniq 5 is currently available in three different variants priced from RM207k to RM270k.

The Malaysian EV assault is getting more and more intense, folks. Which one are you gunning for? In the meantime, check out our review of the Kia EV6 and our camping trip by the beach in the video, below!