Hyundai Sime Darby Motor teases 3 more models coming to Malaysia in 2023

At the launch of the new Hyundai Creta, Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) mentioned that they would be launching a few more cars this year and surprise surprise, they have even updated their social media page with a teaser picture, showing three vehicle silhouettes featuring what looks like to be two SUVs and a sedan.

What are these cars? Our best-educated guess is the Santa Fe facelift, 4th-Gen Tucson, and the Ioniq 5's sleeker sibling, the Ioniq 6.

The facelifted Santa Fe first unveiled mid 2020, sports a very different face with a much more prominent grille. The biggest difference however are those new distinctive T-shaped daytime running light, stretching from the top of the front face all the way down to the main light beams.

The 4th-Gen Tucson’s exterior and overall design was first hinted at through the company’s Vision T back in 2019 at the Los Angeles Motor Show. It looks properly futuristic but will it be a little brash and scary for real world Hyundai customers to get to grips with?

On the mechanical side, there's a complete overhaul with the Tucson but there are some welcome updates to engines we’re already familiar with, starting with a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine, which is offered as a standalone but will also be sold in certain markets as a parallel or plug-in hybrid with up to 230PS and 350Nm.

The Ioniq 6 on the other hand, needs no introduction, as Hyundai Malaysia has already teased us with a short video showcasing the electric vehicle back in December 2022.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 'streamliner' is a different ball game in terms of design compared to the lovely and muscular-looking Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The range-topping AWD unit comes with twin electric motors and a 74.kWh battery pack that offers 239kW, 605Nm of torque, and up to 610km of all-electric driving range.

A cheaper version of the Ioniq 6 with a slightly smaller 53kWh battery pack will also be offered in the future, just like how the Ioniq 5 is currently available in three different variants priced from RM207k to RM270k.

Are you excited about Hyundai Malaysia's launches this year? It seems like they have something for everyone, from small to midsize SUVs to sleek electric vehicles.