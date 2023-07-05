Hyundai Malaysia teases arrival of IONIQ 6: The 2023 World Car of the Year Is coming yo!

Excitement is building as Hyundai Malaysia drops tantalizing hints about the imminent arrival of the highly anticipated IONIQ 6.

Teased alongside a trio of SUVs in a previous video, the sleek and revolutionary electric vehicle is set to make its debut in Malaysia soon, thanks to a new video, which shows off some of its best exterior features with a tantalizing message, hinting at its imminent arrival with the words "coming soon".

Prepare to be amazed by this game-changing EV, which has already been crowned the 2023 World Car of the Year. The Hyundai IONIQ 6 "streamliner" sets itself apart from its muscular sibling, the IONIQ 5, with a distinct and captivating design.

Built on Hyundai's cutting-edge Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the IONIQ 6 offers two different configurations: rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD).The range-topping AWD variant of the IONIQ 6 boasts twin electric motors and a powerful 74.9 kWh battery pack.

This combination delivers an impressive output of 239 kW, 605 Nm of torque, and offers a remarkable all-electric driving range of up to 610 km. For those seeking a more affordable option, a slightly smaller 53 kWh battery pack version will be introduced in the future, similar to the current offerings of the IONIQ 5, which is available in three different variants priced from RM207,000 to RM270,000.

As Hyundai Malaysia teases the arrival of the IONIQ 6, anticipation mounts for the debut of this remarkable electric vehicle. With its striking design, advanced platform, and impressive performance, the IONIQ 6 is set to wow the electric car landscape in Malaysia.

Stay tuned for further updates on the launch of the Hyundai IONIQ 6, the 2023 World Car of the Year.