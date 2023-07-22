Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Hyundai's multi-award winning IONIQ 6 lands in Malaysia - two variants starting from RM290k

Hyundai's multi-award winning IONIQ 6 lands in Malaysia - two variants starting from RM290k

Auto News
 | 

Hyundai's multi-award winning IONIQ 6 lands in Malaysia - two variants starting from RM290k

Hyundai Sime Darby Motors has introduced the latest addition to its lineup of battery-electric vehicles in Malaysia, the Hyundai IONIQ 6. This model arrives in two variants: the IONIQ 6 Max RWD, priced at RM289,888, and the Ioniq 6 Max AWD, priced at RM319,888.

Both the Max RWD and Max AWD feature a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, providing a battery range of 614 km for the Max RWD and 519 km for the Max AWD, based on the WLTP testing cycle. Notably, this gives the Ioniq 6 a larger battery capacity than the IONIQ 5, matching that of the Kia EV6.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

That full charge endurance is no doubt greatly contributed to by the car's impressive drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd which was a cornerstone of the car’s design and development process, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient production passenger vehicles globally - beaten only by the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

On the exterior, the IONIQ 6 is equipped with dual-LED headlamps with intelligent front-lighting, Parametric Pixel LED rear combination tail lamps giving it a very distinctive look in dim conditions. Visually, the two variants can easily be distinguished from its wheel fitments - the RWD receives 18-inch units while the quicker AWD get a sportier looking set of 20-inchers. Closer inspection will also reveal the RWD’s lack of a panoramic sunroof.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

In terms of dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The rear luggage capacity is 414 liters, while the Max RWD has a larger front compartment at 45 liters, and the Max AWD comes with 14.5 liters of front cargo capacity thanks to its second front-mounted motor. The kerb weights for the RWD and AWD variants are 1,910 kg and 2,020 kg, respectively.

The Max RWD is equipped with a single rear-axle-mounted motor generating 168 kW (228 PS) and 350 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Max AWD boasts dual motors, one on each axle, producing a combined 239 kW (325 PS) and 605 Nm of torque - pretty much identical to the EV6. Consequently, the IONIQ 6 Max RWD can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, while the more powerful Max AWD shaves this down to just 5.1 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 185 km/h.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

Just like the IONIQ 5 and KIA EV6, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 features an 800-volt electrical architecture as part of the E-GMP vehicle architecture, enabling rapid charging at up to 350 kW from a DC source. This allows the car to reach a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes, and a 50 kW DC charge accomplishes the same level in 73 minutes.

Inside, both variants feature leather interior upholstery with power-adjustable and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger. The driver benefits from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, voice command functionality, and an electrochromic interior rear-view mirror. Notably, the front window controls have been shifted from the doors to the centre console, providing more knee room by the doors. The centre console is no longer a sliding unit, unlike the IONIQ 5.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

In terms of connectivity, both variants support wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Bluetooth. The audio output is delivered by a Bose eight-speaker system, and the cabin features 64-colour ambient lighting. The rear seats offer a 60:40 split-folding feature, and the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality enables external electrical devices to be powered at up to 3.68 kW.

In terms of safety features, the IONIQ 6 includes seven airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, multi-collision brake, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The advanced driver assistance systems encompass blind-spot collision assist, lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, manual speed limit assist, Forward Collision Assist 2, remote smart parking assist, parking collision avoidance assist, and the surround view monitor.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

The standard warranty offering is a two-year, 50,000 km coverage, but it can be upgraded to include a five-year, 100,000 km warranty and a three-year, 50,000 km free service package for an additional fee of RM10,000. Both the standard and optional vehicle warranty packages come with an eight-year, 160,000 km drive battery warranty.

As a bonus, the first 30 owners of the Ioniq 6 in Malaysia will receive a one-year Shell Recharge Gold EV charging membership upon delivery of their vehicle.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Launch - Malaysia

Being further up in the pecking order of Hyundai’s electric IONIQ range, the IONIQ 6 naturally commands a higher price, but is also more well specified even in its entry variant. That said, a starting price of just a hair under RM290k puts it in competition other EVs such as the Volvo C40 while the Kia EV6 looms as a more practical alternative (to the IONIQ 6 Max AWD) at the slight expense of range.

Related Tags
EV Hyundai Malaysia launch Hyundai Ioniq 6 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Malaysia EV Hyundai EV
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party