Hyundai's multi-award winning IONIQ 6 lands in Malaysia - two variants starting from RM290k

Hyundai Sime Darby Motors has introduced the latest addition to its lineup of battery-electric vehicles in Malaysia, the Hyundai IONIQ 6. This model arrives in two variants: the IONIQ 6 Max RWD, priced at RM289,888, and the Ioniq 6 Max AWD, priced at RM319,888.

Both the Max RWD and Max AWD feature a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, providing a battery range of 614 km for the Max RWD and 519 km for the Max AWD, based on the WLTP testing cycle. Notably, this gives the Ioniq 6 a larger battery capacity than the IONIQ 5, matching that of the Kia EV6.

That full charge endurance is no doubt greatly contributed to by the car's impressive drag coefficient of 0.21 Cd which was a cornerstone of the car’s design and development process, making it one of the most aerodynamically efficient production passenger vehicles globally - beaten only by the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

On the exterior, the IONIQ 6 is equipped with dual-LED headlamps with intelligent front-lighting, Parametric Pixel LED rear combination tail lamps giving it a very distinctive look in dim conditions. Visually, the two variants can easily be distinguished from its wheel fitments - the RWD receives 18-inch units while the quicker AWD get a sportier looking set of 20-inchers. Closer inspection will also reveal the RWD’s lack of a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. The rear luggage capacity is 414 liters, while the Max RWD has a larger front compartment at 45 liters, and the Max AWD comes with 14.5 liters of front cargo capacity thanks to its second front-mounted motor. The kerb weights for the RWD and AWD variants are 1,910 kg and 2,020 kg, respectively.

The Max RWD is equipped with a single rear-axle-mounted motor generating 168 kW (228 PS) and 350 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Max AWD boasts dual motors, one on each axle, producing a combined 239 kW (325 PS) and 605 Nm of torque - pretty much identical to the EV6. Consequently, the IONIQ 6 Max RWD can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, while the more powerful Max AWD shaves this down to just 5.1 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 185 km/h.

Just like the IONIQ 5 and KIA EV6, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 features an 800-volt electrical architecture as part of the E-GMP vehicle architecture, enabling rapid charging at up to 350 kW from a DC source. This allows the car to reach a 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes, and a 50 kW DC charge accomplishes the same level in 73 minutes.

Inside, both variants feature leather interior upholstery with power-adjustable and lumbar support for the driver and front passenger. The driver benefits from a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a multi-function steering wheel, voice command functionality, and an electrochromic interior rear-view mirror. Notably, the front window controls have been shifted from the doors to the centre console, providing more knee room by the doors. The centre console is no longer a sliding unit, unlike the IONIQ 5.

In terms of connectivity, both variants support wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Bluetooth. The audio output is delivered by a Bose eight-speaker system, and the cabin features 64-colour ambient lighting. The rear seats offer a 60:40 split-folding feature, and the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality enables external electrical devices to be powered at up to 3.68 kW.

In terms of safety features, the IONIQ 6 includes seven airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, multi-collision brake, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The advanced driver assistance systems encompass blind-spot collision assist, lane-keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, manual speed limit assist, Forward Collision Assist 2, remote smart parking assist, parking collision avoidance assist, and the surround view monitor.

The standard warranty offering is a two-year, 50,000 km coverage, but it can be upgraded to include a five-year, 100,000 km warranty and a three-year, 50,000 km free service package for an additional fee of RM10,000. Both the standard and optional vehicle warranty packages come with an eight-year, 160,000 km drive battery warranty.

As a bonus, the first 30 owners of the Ioniq 6 in Malaysia will receive a one-year Shell Recharge Gold EV charging membership upon delivery of their vehicle.

Being further up in the pecking order of Hyundai’s electric IONIQ range, the IONIQ 6 naturally commands a higher price, but is also more well specified even in its entry variant. That said, a starting price of just a hair under RM290k puts it in competition other EVs such as the Volvo C40 while the Kia EV6 looms as a more practical alternative (to the IONIQ 6 Max AWD) at the slight expense of range.