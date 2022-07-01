Hyundai Unveils Their Next EV, The Ioniq 6 - Funky Back Inspired By Streamliners

Following the successful outcome of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has quickly decided to pounce on the electric vehicle market even further by introducing an EV sedan called the Ioniq 6.

While the Ioniq 5's design seemed to be inspired by cars from the seventies, the Ioniq 6 seems to be inspired by streamliner cars from the twenties and thirties, which incorporate streamlining in shape, providing reduced air resistance.

According to the Korean automaker, the Ioniq 6 has a drag coefficient of 0.21, the lowest drag coefficient of any Hyundai to date.

While the front of the Ioniq 6 looks like any other regular car, the rear is perhaps is where it is most dramatic, thanks to a unique fastback design that Top Gear UK nicknamed, "Banana Bendy". If you look back at Hyundai's Prophecy concept car from 2020, you can tell that the Ioniq 6 is based largely on that.

There is a disjointed design theme between it and the Ioniq 5, but Hyundai's Parametric Pixels design does link it together. The unique jewel-like design can be seen throughout the car, such as in its headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, air vent garnishes and centre console.

The preview car came with camera door mirrors rather than regular wing mirrors which Hyundai says will be an option for markets where they're legal.

The Korean automaker is mainly unveiling the car with a mission to provide a taster of its design rather than its technical specifications for now.

The car uses the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as the Ioniq 5, which can go as far as 500km on a single charge. However, perhaps the Ioniq 6 will have a more extended range thanks to the streamlined design.

On the inside, the Ioniq 6 also differs from the Ioniq 5, featuring a fixed centre console instead of a moveable one. Also, in place of the Hyundai Logo at the steering wheels are LED lights that show a dance of lights when the car is either charging or listening for voice commands.

There's also a new 12-inch infotainment display and 12-inch digital cluster touchscreens, but Hyundai has also opted to include physical buttons for audio and climate control.

At the moment, there are no firm details on how much the Ioniq 6 will cost, but Ars Technica, a website covering news and opinions in technology, expects it to be cheaper than the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 6 is expected to go into production next month and should go on sale in 2023. It'll receive its full public launch on July 14th.