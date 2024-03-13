Usher in Raya with the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival this 15-17 March at Hyundai Ara Damansara!

We've finally entered the blessed month of Ramadhan and it won't be long before Hari Raya Aidilfitri comes around. Wondering if you should prep the celebrations a bit earlier with a Hyundai for that ‘balik kampung’ trip?

Well, wonder no more, as the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival is happening at Hyundai Ara Damansara from 15-17 March 2024, promising an unmissable weekend of exciting cars, engaging activities and irresistible deals.

Browse over 80 certified pre-owned Hyundai vehicles under one roof, offered at attractive prices, irresistible financing and low mileage! These include the adventurous Creta, the chic Kona, the space-age Staria as well as the back-to-back World Cars of the Year that are the sensational IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs.

From Friday to Sunday, you can check out all of Hyundai's exciting offers on pre-owned vehicles from 9am to 6pm. On Saturday (16 March 2024) from 7pm to 9pm, Hyundai Ara Damansara will also be hosting a Buka Puasa dinner as well!

Other highlights include:

Free coffee powered by IONIQ 6 for every test drive

Food trucks

Exclusive merchandise

Kids activities

Partner booths

Clear your schedule from 15-17 March 2024 and head on over to Hyundai Ara Damansara for the Hyundai Promise Pre-Owned Carnival. To register your interest, CLICK HERE.