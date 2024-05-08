Test drive the new MG4 and MG ZS EVs at ALL MG Motor showrooms! 11-12 May, 10am to 6pm

MG brought the heat back in March when they launched the MG4 and MG ZS EV here in Malaysia.

There are currently 10 MG showrooms nationwide and this weekend, every one of them will be hosting the MG Motor's Nationwide Test Drive Event.

If you're interested in test-driving any of the new MG EV models AND getting some added bonuses along the way, you should head to the nearest MG Motor showroom this weekend (11-12 May 2024) from 10am to 6pm.

For the full list of all MG showrooms here in Malaysia, CLICK HERE.

Each test drive participant will be entitled to get an RM50 Touch 'n Go e-wallet credit, which is already a good start to your journey with MG.

There's also a lucky draw for everyone who purchase any of the MG model offerings with prizes worth up to RM5,200!

The new fully electric B-segment SUV, the MG ZS, comes in hot with a very affordable asking price of RM125,999. For everyday drives, the ZS delivers well with a single electric motor that produces 176PS and 280Nm of torque.

Mated to a 44.5kWh battery, a fully-charged MG ZS EV can travel up to 320km (WLTP). Charging via a 7kW AC wallbox charger offers a full charge in seven hours.

If you're in a rush, the MG ZS also supports up to 50kW fast charging. When connected to one, 54 minutes is all it needs to get charged from 10% to 80%.

For those who are both young and young at heart, the sportier MG4 EV hot hatch might be the one that you want and need.

Four exciting variants with different specs and features to cater to your needs are available here in Malaysia:

MG4 Standard - RM103,999

MG4 Lux - RM128,999

MG4 Lux Extended Range - RM148,999

MG4 XPOWER - RM158,999

Firepower ranges from 170PS up to 435PS and 250Nm to 600Nm of torque. 0-100km/h times for the MG4 ranges between 3.8 seconds to 7.5 seconds depending on the variant.

As for range, the MG4 can get your 'range anxiety' way down with WLTP ratings from 350km to 520km.

Get a feel for all the MG EV models for yourselves and more this weekend (11-12 May 2024) at all MG showrooms nationwide.

There's also the MG Motor Roadshow which is happening now until 12 May 2024 at AEON Bukit Tinggi with both the MG4 and MG ZS on display in all of their glories.