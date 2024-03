With the launch of the MG4, SAIC Motor Malaysia has wasted no time in launching their full range of one of their most successful new EVs, with a total of four variants that start from just RM103,999.

Perhaps most excitingly, at the other end of MG4 spectrum we have the XPOWER, an all-wheel driven dual-motor electric mega-hatch that boasts power, torque and acceleration to rival the BYD Seal Performance, but priced much lower at RM158,999.

MG4 Standard - RM103,999

MG4 Lux - RM128,999

MG4 Lux Extended Range - RM148,999

MG4 XPOWER - RM158,999

The MG4 presents a distinct offering by being just by virtue of being a hatchback in a market saturated with similarly sized EVs calling themselves crossovers, boasting distinctive design elements that set it apart from its counterparts.

This EV's distinctive appearance can also be attributed to its relatively low roofline, a feature uncommon in electric cars. This design choice, enabled by a particularly slim battery, contributes to a more dynamic aesthetic. MG claims a balanced weight distribution of 50:50, coupled with rear-wheel drive, promising an engaging driving experience reminiscent of BMW vehicles.

With sharp, angular features and a grille-less front, the MG4 establishes its unique aesthetic, departing from the conventional styling cues of the MG lineup. The rear of the MG4 is equally attention-grabbing, featuring a rising beltline leading to full-width wraparound rear lights and a prominent rear spoiler, creating a visually striking profile. All variants ride on 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, though the XPOWER receives a sportier set as well as considerably larger brakes.

Inside, the MG4 boasts a clean and minimalist dashboard design, highlighted by a full-width vent strip and a squared-off steering wheel. A notable feature is the 10.25-inch landscape touchscreen display, complemented by physical buttons for added convenience. Connectivity options include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless integration with smartphones.

The MG4 lineup comprises three variants, each equipped with a single rear motor and battery configuration. Starting with the Standard variant, priced at an estimated RM104k, it offers a 170 PS motor paired with a 51 kWh LFP battery, providing a range of 350 km in the WLTP cycle.

Moving up the range, the Lux variant, priced at RM129k, boasts a more powerful motor and a larger NMC battery, delivering 203 PS and extending the range to 435 km. Finally, the Lux Extended Range variant, priced at RM149k, offers enhanced performance and range, courtesy of a 245 PS motor and a 77 kWh NMC battery, providing a range of 520 km.

Charging capabilities include AC charging at a maximum rate of 11 kW, enabling a full charge in eight hours, while DC fast charging at 150 kW allows for rapid replenishment, with a 30% to 80% state of charge achieved in 26 minutes. Notably, the MG4 offers V2L functionality at 6 kW, facilitating the powering of external appliances.

In terms of equipment, standard features on the MG4 include automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, automatic climate control, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features encompass six airbags, rear Isofix child seat mounts, and the MG Pilot safety pack, among others.

Opting for the Lux variant adds additional features such as reflective technology for the LED headlamps, a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and leather upholstery, among others. The Lux Extended Range variant offers increased performance and range without additional equipment enhancements.

In summary, the MG4 represents a compelling option in the electric hatchback segment, combining distinctive design, advanced technology, and impressive performance in a package that offers excellent value for money.

MG4 Standard MG4 Lux MG4 Lux Ext. Range MG4 XPOWER Price RM 103,999 RM 128,999 RM 148,999 RM 158,999 Battery 51kWh 64kWh 77kWh 64kWh Range (WLTP) 350km 435km 520km 385km Motor Single (RWD) Single (RWD) Single (RWD) Dual (AWD) Power 170PS 203PS 245PS 435PS Torque 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm 600Nm 0-100km/h 7.5s 7.7s 6.1s 3.8s Max AC Charging 7kW 7kW 7kW 7kW Max DC Charging 150kW 150kW 150kW 150kW

SAIC Motor Malaysia are offering the MG4 with a 7-year or 150,000km warranty (whichever comes first) as well as an 8-year or 180,000km (whichever comes first) battery warranty. Additionally, they are also providing MG customers with a 1-to-1 battery exchange program should the battery’s state-of-health dips below 70% during the battery warranty coverage period.