2024 MG4 previewed ahead of March Malaysian launch, starting at an estimated RM104k

The much-awaited MG4 has landed in Malaysia and will soon appear in local showrooms as SAIC Motor Malaysia has announced a March public debut with an estimated price starting at just RM104,000.

Bookings are now open for all four incoming variants, kicking off with the entry-level Standard all the way to the performance-oriented XPOWER. Like the ZS EV, the MG4 will arrive fully imported (CBU) from Thailand.

MG4 Standard - RM104,000 (estimated)

MG4 Lux - RM129,000 (estimated)

MG4 Lux Extended Range - RM149,000 (estimated)

MG4 XPOWER - RM159,000 (estimated)

The MG4 is engineered from the ground as an EV, being the first car from the SAIC-owned British marque to be built on their Modular Scalable Platform designed to maximise battery efficiency and lightweight construction. And with such a wide wingspan in prices, MG is expecting the this particular model to be their volume seller here, as it has been a very popular option in other international markets.

This 5-door hatchback straddle's the line between looking futuristic and classically sporty, fitting of a brand with MG’s heritage.

All variants of the MG4 share the same dimensions of 4,287 mm in length, a width of 1,836 mm, 1,504 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2,705mm. They also share an onboard 7kW AC charger and supports an impressive maximum DC fast charging speed of 150kW thanks to its 800V architecture. Drive is sent exclusively to the rear wheels with exception of the dual-motor XPOWER.

Buyers will have 7 exterior colours to choose from: Volcano Orange, Holborn Blue, Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Camden Grey, Black Pearl, Monument Silver, and an exclusive matte option of Racing Green for the MG4 XPOWER. However, the MG4 Lux and Extended Range are also available with a two-tone black roof.

In Standard guise, the MG4 will feature a 51kWh battery that enables a range of up to 350km (WLTP) with a single motor that outputs 170PS and 250Nm for a century sprint of 7.5 seconds.

The MG4 Lux sees an increase in creature comforts and equipment alongside a larger 64kWh (435km WLTP) battery and slightly punchier motor at 203PS and 250Nm.

As its name implies, the MG4 Lux Extended Range builds upon the specification of the Lux with a 77kWh lithium ion battery to deliver the range’s best endurance on a single charge at 520km. Power is also lifted 245PS and 350Nm, shaving that 0-100km/h time to 6.1 seconds.

Finally, the MG4 XPOWER backs up its more aggressive exterior with all-wheel drive from two electric motors producing a combined output of 435PS and 600Nm, rocketing it to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Presumably to keep weight at bay, it uses the same 64kWh battery as the Lux, meaning its range comes in at 385km on the WLTP cycle.

The MG4 comes equipped with a range of features as standard, including automatic LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and MG’s iSmart mobile app.

In terms of safety, even the base model includes six airbags, rear Isofix child seat mounts, tire pressure monitoring, and the MG Pilot safety package comprising AEB with cyclist and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with driver attention assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist, to name a few.

The public debut of the all-electric MG4 and MG ZS EV will take place for the first time at Pavilion KL starting from February 29th and, following that, at specific MG showrooms some time in March.

MG is offering the MG4 with a 7 year (or 150,000km) vehicle warranty and an 8-year (or 180,000km) warranty on the battery.