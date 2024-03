Meet the newest fully electric B-segment SUV here to tempt Malaysian buyers, the MG ZS EV, which is now available in a single variant priced at RM125,999.

It’s been a whirlwind so far as SAIC Motor Malaysia has very swiftly gone from a public preview to a full market debut of their range of cars, starting with the formerly British brand MG and the ZS EV. Talks of MG's return to Malaysia have circulated since 2013, finally materialising now.

To give you some context about its size, this MG is slightly shorter (by 62 mm) but wider (by 19 mm) compared to the Honda HR-V, measuring 4,323 mm in length and 1,809 mm in width with a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. The ZS boasts a boot volume of 448 litres, expandable to 1,187 litres with the rear seats folded in a 60:40 configuration.

The ZS EV, although not a new model, has received a 2022 facelift that features a grille-less front end and a repositioned charging port, now located on the right side beneath the MG badge. Notable exterior enhancements include a larger trapezoidal centre air intake, split into two sections by a new front spoiler design, and slim corner air inlets.

Additionally, new projector LED headlights with arrow-shaped daytime running lights contribute to its modern aesthetic. At the rear, the ZS mirrors the front's lamp design and incorporates a revised bumper with increased body colour usage, along with newly designed 17-inch turbine-style alloy wheels.

On the EV-spec front, 2022 facelift also brings an upgraded 51.1 kWh LFP battery (previously 44.5 kWh), providing a WLTP-rated range of 320 km. Paired with a front motor delivering 176 PS and 280 Nm of torque, the ZS EV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a respectable 8.0 seconds. The vehicle offers three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport – along with three levels of energy regeneration in MG's KERS system.

Safety features include the MG Pilot ADAS suite, comprising autonomous emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert, and high-beam assist. Additionally, the ZS EV is equipped with a 360-degree camera system and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Exterior colour options include Dynamic Red, Monument Silver, Black Pearl, and Arctic White. Notably, SAIC Motor Malaysia displayed a white variant despite other more dynamic colour options available. Warranty coverage spans seven years or 150,000 km for the vehicle and eight years or 180,000 km for the EV battery.

Priced at RM126k, the MG ZS EV offers a competitive edge by undercutting rivals such as the BYD Atto 3 Standard Range (RM149k) and the Chery Omoda E5 (RM146k), albeit with a shorter range.

While seasoned enthusiasts may recall this English brand from yesteryears, others might reminisce about the fleeting presence of MG Rover cars in Malaysia. Under their stewardship, SAIC is eager to leverage MG's century-old legacy, and has been successful in winning over the buying public in many markets including Thailand where its presence has been long-established.

Though steeped in history, MG's lineup reflects modernity, especially in Malaysia, where it will exclusively offer electric vehicles, unlike its presence in other ASEAN markets. The MG ZS, for example, is typically available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric variants elsewhere. However, given SAIC Motor Malaysia’s EV-only strategy for Malaysia, at least for now, its debut models the ZS offered exclusively in its fully electric guise.

