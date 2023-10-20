Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV launched at RM700k - sole variant luxury EV high-rider offers 615km

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia recently unveiled the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. While it's available internationally with three different powertrain options, the Malaysian market will have access to a single variant, at least for now: the EQS 580 4Matic, a seven-seater flagship model priced at RM699,888.

This vehicle marks the third addition to Mercedes' electric platform called EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture), following the EQE and its non-SUV EQS sedan stablemate. In terms of design, the SUV shares many design elements with the rest of the EQ range.

In fact, it’s about what you’d expect to see in an SUV-ified version of the existing EQS. Being at the top of the Mercedes-Benz electric line-up, it does overall fit the part visually. Up front we have the same shrouded design, defined by smooth lines for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, another light bar and curved 3D helix-shaped interior graphics in the rear lights give it a distinctive appearance. Other notable design features include flush, retractable door handles and aerodynamically optimised aluminium-look illuminated running boards.

The sole variant, the EQS 580 4Matic, boasts a dual-motor setup that’s delivering 544 PS and 858 Nm of torque, powered by a 107.8 kWh lithium-ion battery with 12 cell modules, providing a range of up to 615 km on a single charge.

Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h. Thankfully, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has equipped the EQS with a 22 kW AC onboard charger which allows for a 0-100% charge in five and a half hours. Fast charging capability through a DC source is capped at 200 kW, enabling a 10-80% state of charge in just 31 minutes.

Inside, the EQS SUV inherits the dashboard design from the EQS sedan, featuring a prominent MBUX Hyperscreen spanning 141 cm. This setup integrates three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central display, and a 12.3-inch front passenger display.

The EQS 580's interior is equipped with the Electric Art equipment line, showcasing Nappa leather upholstery in black/space grey and brown open-pore magnolia wood trim with aluminium accents.

In its seven-seat configuration, the EQS SUV offers 800 litres of cargo space with the third-row seats folded, expandable to 2,020 litres when the second row is also folded down. With all rows up, the boot space is 195 litres.

The second-row seats have an Easy Entry function that provides extra access to the rear. Additionally, the MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment Plus package adds two 11.6-inch displays with touch controls to the driver and front passenger seats' backrests.

The vehicle also features a rear tablet that can be used outside the car. A 15-speaker Burmester surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and an Energising Package contribute to a relaxing travel experience.

In terms of safety and driving assistance systems, the EQS SUV is equipped with the Driving Assistance Package Plus, including features like Distronic Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive manoeuvre support, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, and rear sensors for the lane departure assistant. Additionally, it comes with a standard Parking Package featuring a 360-degree camera.