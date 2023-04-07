2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 AMG-Line launched in Malaysia - single variant for RM430k

MBM is introducing the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC in Malaysia, with only one variant available - GLC300 4Matic AMG Line.

The price point of the GLC300 4Matic AMG Line starts at RM429,888 without insurance, which does also include a four-year manufacturer warranty. This model differs from its predecessor in that it is a CBU (fully imported) as opposed to the X253 being locally assembled.

Last June, GLC revealed the X254 worldwide so that it could remain competitive with the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60, its primary rivals, at least in Malaysia. That said, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia have confirmed that CKD operations will expand to include the all-new GLC with those variants earmarked for availability by the end of the year.

While the exterior of the X253 may seem familiar, it does honour certain W206 (C-Class) design elements that add visual width to the back end. It is also a testament to the X253's timeless form that makes it both classic and contemporary at once.

Beefy 20-inch alloys come as standard as well (just don’t ask me to count how many spokes it has), which really lends the GLC the same presence as the very handsome C 300. They are wearing a set of wide Continentals whose bulging sidewalls add a bit of extra brutish charm.

The latest GLC model is a bit bigger than its 2016 forebear, with a length of 4,716mm (+60mm), width at 1,890mm (unchanged) and height of 1,640 mm (-4 mm). It also has an extended wheelbase that measures 2,888 mm (+15 mm).

Tweaks to interior space aren't drastic, but you do gain an extra 70 litres in the boot, bringing it up to 620 litres. Over 12,000 buyers have already purchased the earlier GLC model, making it a wildly successful model for the German brand here.

The real star of the show here is the new interior layout that does the most of the heavy lifting to elevate the cabin’s general visual appeal over its predecessor. That 12.3-inch driver-facing display runs the newest version of MBUX, but we still wonder how long before the Hyperscreen concept introduced in the EQS becomes the new norm.

Under the bonnet, the GLC 300 is equipped with a 2.0-litre M254 inline-4 turbocharged petrol engine along with a 48V belt-driven starter-generator, resulting in it being classified as a mild hybrid (EQ Boost).

Power output is a stout 258PS and 400Nm of torque, and is distributed through a 9-speed automatic transmission system, which in turn drives all four wheels with 4Matic AWD. This is enough raw grunt to send the SUV, substantial it may be, to 100km/h from a standstill in just 6.2 seconds.

For safety, the GLC 300 4Matic comes with Active Brake Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. However, a glaring omission is Active Cruise Control with the new model receiving the much less fancy passive system.

Customers will have a variety of choices when it comes to colour with up to 8 options. The standard colours are Obsidian Black, Graphite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-Tech Silver, Spectral Blue and Selenite Grey.

For those looking for something extra special, the last two colors - Diamond White Bright and Hyacinth Red - are part of the Manufaktur collection and come at an additional cost of RM5,000. You can also customize the interior of your GLC with either black or two-tone Sienna Brown/black, at least for the time being.