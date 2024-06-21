Mercedes-Benz Malaysia adds GLA250 4Matic AMG Line to 2024 lineup for RM295k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched the higher-spec GLA250 4Matic AMG Line to complement the GLA 200. Priced at RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance, this new variant commands an RM37,000 premium, but not only brings back the sportier AMG Line aesthetic but also introduces all-wheel drive and a mild hybrid powertrain to the GLA range for the first time.

Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Progressive Line - RM258,888

Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 AMG Line 4Matic - RM295,888

Externally, the GLA250 distinguishes itself with a redesigned front bumper that mimics the appearance of full-fledged AMG models. It also features new LED headlight and taillight graphics, though the headlights still use LED High Performance reflectors instead of projectors. Other exterior upgrades include a rear diffuser and larger 19-inch AMG five-split-spoke alloy wheels, which conceal sports brakes with cross-drilled discs.

Under the hood, the GLA250 replaces the GLA200's Renault-sourced 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with Mercedes-Benz’s own M260 2.0-litre unit, delivering at 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm. Being a mild-hybrid, the GLA250 utilises a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator (BSG), which adds an additional 14 PS and 150 Nm of torque for accelerative boost.

Drive is funnelled through an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission before being managed via the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, giving the compact crossover real all-weather drivability. This setup also allows the GLA250 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds, making it over a second more rapid in the sprint than the GLA200, while top speed is a brisk 240 km/h.

Inside, the GLA250 boasts a new flat-bottomed sports steering wheel equipped with Mercedes' latest (but more issue-prone) capacitive touch controls. The updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface now relies solely on the 10.25-inch centre touchscreen, eliminating the center console touchpad. Additionally, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument display for the driver.

The AMG Line interior includes power-adjustable sports seats with memory function, upholstered in Artico faux leather and Microcut microfibre. The cabin is further enhanced with brushed aluminium trim, alloy pedals, black headlining, and illuminated side sill scuff plates.

Standard features for the GLA250 include aluminium roof rails, lowered comfort suspension, keyless entry, push-button start, and single-zone automatic climate control, though rear vents are still absent. Other amenities include 64-color ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, a reverse camera, six speakers, and a hands-free powered tailgate.

The GLA250 is well-stocked in the safety department, mirroring the GLA200's autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, door opening warning, and park assist. It also comes with seven airbags and stability control as standard.