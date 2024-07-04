2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic launched in Malaysia at RM540k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has expanded its lineup with the introduction of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4Matic+ facelift. This high-performance crossover joins the recently launched Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4Matic AMG Line and AMG GLA 35 4Matic facelift.

The new GLA 45 S makes its debut at the Mercedes-Benz World showcase from July 5-7 at the KL Base in Sungai Besi, alongside the C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition and the GLB 35 4Matic facelift.

The GLA 45 S 4Matic+ is priced at RM539,888 (OTR excluding insurance). It retains the powerful M139 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine from its predecessor. This engine delivers 421 PS (415 hp or 310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 5,000 rpm and 5,250 rpm.

The power is transmitted to all four wheels through Mercedes' 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system, which includes AMG Torque Control and an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch automatic transmission. Performance remains impressive, with the vehicle accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 270 km/h.

The facelifted model boasts several exterior enhancements. These include a redesigned front apron with the AMG crest on the bonnet, body-colored wheel arch extensions, and new graphics for the Multibeam LED headlights and taillights.

The Malaysian-spec GLA 45 S features 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, finished in matte black with a high-sheen rim flange. Customers can opt for a Manufaktur mountain grey Magno exterior for an additional RM13,000 or a Manufaktur Patagonia red metallic finish for RM3,000.

Inside, the GLA 45 S offers a luxurious and sporty cabin. It comes equipped with AMG Performance seats featuring a multi-contour seat package and upholstered in black Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre.

The updated USB Package Plus provides higher-output USB charging ports and an additional USB-C port. The infotainment system has been upgraded to the latest NTG 7 iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MBUX Interior Assistant, MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation, and MBUX Navigation Premium.

Additional features include AMG Ride Control suspension, AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, AMG Track Pace, and AMG Real Performance Sound, allowing drivers to customize the turbo engine's sound within the cabin.

Safety and driver assistance features are comprehensive, with the Driving Assistance Package included. This package offers Distronic active distance assist, active blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist, and exit warning assist, along with rear side airbags.