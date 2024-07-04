2024 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic launched in Malaysia at RM419k

At Mercedes-Benz World, the automaker has taken the wraps off the updated GLB 35 4Matic for Malaysia following its recent global debut in March, capping off the sporty-edged tip of the GLB range at RM418,888.

Naturally, it sits above the GLB 200 and GLB 250 4Matic, which were introduced just last month, but today was showcased alongside the new GLA 45 S and the event’s highlight, the C 63 E-Performance.

Being a ’35’ series AMG, it does lack the top rung of performance enhancements such as the hand-assembled engine and more bespoke suspension tweaks, but it’s definitely a faster and tauter machine than the standard variants nonetheless.

At the heart of the GLB35 is the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, now enhanced with an RSG (belt-driven starter-generator). This new feature provides an additional 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) during intense acceleration, giving the vehicle a noticeable boost.

The powertrain also includes an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic variable all-wheel-drive, enabling the GLB35 to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 5.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

The facelift of the GLB35 introduces several styling updates that align with the changes seen in the non-AMG models. New headlamps and a revised front apron give the vehicle a refreshed look, while the rear features a new light signature for the taillights, all in keeping with the rest of range’s global refresh from a few months back.

Inside, the updates extend to the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, which offers improved functionality and a more intuitive user interface.

Attendees at this weekend’s Mercedes-Benz World can also look forward to experiencing the refreshed GLA 45 S 4Matic+ and C 63 S E-Performance, which nicely fills out Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s portfolio of AMG performance variants well beyond the offering of rival brands on sheer variety and numbers.

Enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike can expect a showcase of automotive excellence, where Mercedes-AMG's latest offerings redefine expectations in luxury performance and sustainable driving experiences at this weekend’s event.