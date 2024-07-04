2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance F1 Edition launched in Malaysia at RM949k

Among the three AMG models unveiled at the Mercedes-Benz World event in Kuala Lumpur, which is set to take place at KL Base in Sungai Besi from July 5-7, the most anticipated is definitely the all-new C 63 S E Performance, which is now on sale in Malaysia for RM948,888 with deliveries expected to start in August.

Teased yesterday by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia through shadowy images on their social media platforms are the all-new Mercedes-AMG C 63S E Performance, alongside facelifted versions of the GLB35 4Matic and GLA45S 4Matic+.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance sits at the head of the W206 C-Class range, replacing the previous bi-turbo V8-powered iteration with one that features a highly advanced, but also high contentious powertrain. This performance sedan, first unveiled in September 2022, marks a significant departure from its predecessors by going the route of a plug-in hybrid.

It essentially incorporates a 2.0-liter M159L turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, a longitudinally-mounted version of the motor used in the A 45 S, albeit also more powerful. This engine alone delivers an impressive 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 545 Nm of torque.

What sets this model apart is its integration of Formula 1-inspired technology, including an electric exhaust gas turbocharger designed to enhance response and torque at lower revs. Complementing this setup is an integrated belt-driven starter generator that not only starts the engine but also powers auxiliary systems like air-conditioning, utilising a 400V architecture.

A notable addition is the powerful electric drive unit (EDU) at the rear, which deploys an electric motor capable of generating 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, contributing to a combined output of 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm of torque when combined with the petrol engine.

Power is distributed to all four wheels through an AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system, paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic gearbox featuring a wet multi-plate clutch.

Despite the complexity, there’s no denying its performance figures with the new C 63 S E-Performance accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 250 km/h (280 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package, which this F1 Edition recieves).

Additionally, the model can travel up to 13km on electric power alone thanks to its 6.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, which supports AC charging up to 3.7 kW, and no doubt is capable of improved fuel economy over its V8-powered predecessor. Unfortunately, gone too is that V8 rumble and rapturous exhaust note, and this hybrid powertrain does come at a significant weight penalty as it tips the scales at just under 2 tonnes.

Being an ‘F1 Edition’, this particular model does also introduce a few cosmetic differences over the standard C 63 such as the copious amount of red exterior accents, large ‘AMG’ side decal lettering, and a pronounced ‘F1’ badge on the dashboard.

Other highlights include 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels, AMG Performance seats, panoramic sunroof, Mercedes-Benz’s Driving Assistant Package Plus, a 360-degree camera system, and a Burmester 3D sound system. And yes, there’s AMG Real Performance Sound to make up for that lost V8 rumble.

Attendees at Mercedes-Benz World can also look forward to experiencing the refreshed GLB 35 4Matic and GLA 45 S 4Matic+ models, which nicely fills out Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s portfolio of AMG performance variants well beyond the offering of rival brands on sheer variety and numbers.

Enthusiasts and automotive aficionados alike can expect a showcase of automotive excellence, where Mercedes-AMG's latest offerings redefine expectations in luxury performance and sustainable driving experiences at this weekend’s event.