Mercedes-AMG’s 850PS 4-door GT 63 E Performance debuts for just RM2.1M

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, represented by local distributor Cycle & Carriage, has brought quite the surprise to the Malaysia Auto Show: the AMG GT 63 S E- Performance, the version as you can see.

Sitting at the very top of the AMG range, this fast 4-door (it’s actually a liftback and based on the CLS-Class) blends the power of the company’s M178 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a powerful electric motor to create quite the potent hybrid.

All told, the car puts a mighty 843hp and 1,400Nm of torque onto the road via all four wheels, allowing the car to rocket to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds despite its kerb weight of 2,380kg.

Top speed, meanwhile, stands at 316km/h. It uses a permanently excited electric motor (204hp, 320Nm) and lithium ion battery, both of which are located at the rear get the car’s weight balance just right.

None of this comes cheap, of course, with the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE coming in with a recommended retail price (inclusive of 10% sales tax) of RM2,088,888. Mercedes-AMG will also likely be offering some options for customers to select, so be ready for that price to be a little more inflated.

Exterior features include Benz’s MULTIBEAM LED headlights, 21-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke forged wheels, AMG Aerodynamics Package, Inside you’ll get AMG Performance Seats with Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, AMG carbon fibre trim, MBUX multimedia system through a widescreen cockpit, a Burmester sound system, a heads up display, and a bunch of active safety and electronic convenience features.

So, ‘just’ 2 million for the hybrid bragging rights?