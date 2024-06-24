New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 goes CKD in facelift guise for RM364k - power upped to 306PS from MHEV turbo-petrol

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) had only recently introduced the sportier GLA250 AMG Line, but they have now unveiled a truly performance-oriented variant – the new Mercedes-AMG GLA35 4Matic.

Alongside the announcement of a few ‘sub-AMG’ go-fast variants making the transition to local assembly, the GLA 35 included, this 2024 refresh of the H247 2nd-generation hot GLA not only features subtle design updates but also includes a new mild hybrid system that is being incorporated across Mercedes-Benz lineup.

The newly updated and CKD'd GLA 35 is priced at RM363,888 on-the-road without insurance, matching the price of its predecessor and sitting RM30,000 higher than the newly priced A35 sedan.

Aesthetically, the GLA 35 is set apart by a redesigned front bumper, body-coloured “nacelles” around the (non-functional) corner air intakes, and new LED headlight and taillight graphics. It is the only GLA model in Malaysia equipped with Multibeam LED projector lamps. Other distinguishing features include the Panamericana grille , a large rear diffuser with integrated twin round tailpipes, and new 20-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design.

The GLA35 retains its powerful (but not hand-assembled) M260 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 306 PS at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. New to this model is a second-generation 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator, providing an additional 14 PS of boost and enabling the engine to shut off while coasting to enhance fuel efficiency.

Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the GLA35 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds, reaching an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. The car's impressive power is managed by the AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers and larger brakes featuring red callipers.

Inside, the GLA35 mirrors updates found in the broader facelifted range. It boasts a new AMG Performance Nappa leather steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, the latest MBUX interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, faster USB charging speeds, and an additional USB-C port.

The interior maintains the widescreen display panel with dual 10.25-inch screens for instruments and infotainment. However, the GLA 35’s AMG-specific features include powered sports seats with memory function, Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfiber upholstery, “carbon structure” trim, Manufaktur red seat belts, and illuminated AMG side sill skid plates.

The GLA 35 is also equipped with dual-zone climate control including rear air vents, a 360-degree camera system, and a 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester surround sound system. Standard features shared with other GLA models include aluminium roof rails, keyless entry, push-button start, auto-dimming mirrors, 64-colour ambient lighting, park assist, a Qi wireless charger, a tire pressure monitoring system, a tire repair kit, and a hands-free powered tailgate.

In terms of safety, the GLA35 is enhanced with the Driving Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and lane centering assist to the suite of standard driver aids, including autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and a door opening warning. The car is equipped with seven airbags and stability control, ensuring comprehensive protection for its occupants.