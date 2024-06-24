2024 Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic makes Malaysian debut, hot baby four-door gets 306PS via new MHEV system

The refreshed Mercedes-AMG A 35 4Matic Sedan (V177) has officially been launched in Malaysia. Priced at RM343,888 on-the-road without insurance and locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang, it has debuted slightly less expensive than first expected.

The new headlamps, matching the GLA 35 cousin, are Multibeam LED units with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and now include a light strip at the top of each cluster serving as LED daytime running lights. Additionally, the facelift introduces the Panamericana grille, 19-inch five-double-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, and a boot lid spoiler to complete the AMG look.

Under the bonnet, the A 35 features an upgraded M260 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four petrol engine, delivering 306 PS (302 hp or 225 kW) at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm.

A significant enhancement that seems to be proliferating across the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia range this year is the addition of a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which includes a belt-driven starter generator that, in addition to allowing for fuel economy benefits, is able to add a boot of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) during intense acceleration.

The powertrain now includes an eight-speed AMG Speedshift 8G DCT dual-clutch transmission, ousting the previous seven-speed version, and bringing it to parity with the GLA 35 and even more powerful GLA 45. Coupled with the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the A 35 sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds - 0.4s quicker than the GLA 35 - and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

To help its roadholding, the A 35 comes equipped with AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers and red-painted brake callipers paired with larger, cross-drilled brakes. The AMG Line styling package enhances its appearance with a more pronounced A-wing on the front apron and larger faux corner air intakes.

Inside, the A 35 offers sports seats upholstered in black Artico man-made leather and Microcut microfibre. The AMG Performance Nappa leather steering wheel features rotary dials for easy access to drive modes and settings. Additional interior highlights include red seat belts and brushed aluminum trim in a black/silver AMG design.

The A 35 is packed with advanced features such as keyless entry and start, powered front seats with memory function, a Qi wireless charger, Thermotronic dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, 64-color ambient lighting, illuminated door sill trim, and a 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester sound system. It also includes augmented reality navigation and a 360-degree camera system.

For infotainment, the updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system includes AMG-exclusive displays and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The hardware features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch central infotainment touchscreen, with USB-C ports offering higher charging power. However, the previous head-up display has been omitted in this facelift.

The A35 comes with the Driving Assistance Package to cap off its safety repertoire, an ADAS suite which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering assist, blind spot monitoring, and a door opening warning. Standard safety features also include seven airbags, stability control, Active Parking Assist, and the Parking Package with a 360-degree camera.