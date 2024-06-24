2024 Mercedes-AMG C 43 launched at RM444k - 408PS ‘true’ CKD AMG bids farewell to V6, adopts MHEV 2.0L

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched the W206 Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic following its initial preview back in April. The higher-performance sedan was introduced alongside the V177 Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic facelift and the H247 GLA 35 facelift.

The new locally-assembled C 43 is priced at RM443,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is a little less than some were expecting and, as usual, sits below the full-on C 63 at the top of AMG’s C-Class-based offerings.

The exterior of the C 43 features AMG-specific design elements, including the Panamericana grille with vertical chrome struts, an AMG front apron with flics, sporty air intakes, a rear silver-coloured diffuser apron, and quad exhaust finishers. However, it has to be noted how subtle these aesthetic upgrades really are, making the car quite an understated object despite its performance.

Over its predecessor, the C 43 has undergone a significant transformation under the hood. While the previous W205 C43 was powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, this new W206 model features a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder codenamed codenamed M139L.

It’s essentially a longitudinally mounted variation of the M139 found in the A45 hot hatch and CLA 45, famously the world’s most powerful production 4-cylinder engine by specific output and the first to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a technology derived from Formula 1, in a road car.

This turbocharger includes an electric motor integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel and the compressor wheel, enhancing engine response from idle speed and across the entire engine speed range.

The turbo-petrol unit is paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a belt-driven starter generator, capable of providing an additional 14 PS boost when needed while also ensuring a smooth engine start-stop and coast mode functions.

Despite the reduction in displacement, cylinders, and a more desirable exhaust note, the new engine does deliver more power than the V6 at 408 PS, an increase of 41 PS, though peak torque is down at 500Nm, a decrease of 20Nm.

Quite uniquely, this engine adheres to AMG’s “one man, one engine” philosophy, with an emblem on the engine to prove it, giving Malaysia the distinction as the only country offering a CKD car with a hand-assembled AMG engine.

Performance of the C 43 is impressive, with drive sent through a 9-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic before being shuffled to all four corners via the 4Matic system. It’s 0-100 km/h sprint time is 4.6 seconds, a tenth faster than the W205 C 43, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h but can be increased to 265 km/h with the AMG Driver’s Package.

Standard equipment on the C 43 includes AMG Real Performance Sound system can amplify engine noise inside the cabin - some consolation for the lack of a V6’s rumble, Digital Light headlamps, Dynamic Body Control suspension with adaptive damping, rear-axle steering with a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees, 19-inch five-twin-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels wearing Continental SportContact 7 tyres, and an AMG sports braking system with 370 mm front brake rotors and 320 mm rotors at the rear.

Inside, the C 43 is adorned with AMG-specific cues, such as AMG sports seats upholstered in Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfiber, an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, red seat belts, carbon fiber dash trim, AMG-branded floor mats, and AMG illuminated door sill trims.

Other standard features include a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, AMG Track Pace, a head-up display, a wireless mobile charger, and the Driving Assistance Package Plus, which includes Distronic active distance assist, Parktronic active parking assist, and active lane-keeping assist. The C 43 also comes with a Parking Package featuring a 360-degree camera and Guard 360° Vehicle protection.