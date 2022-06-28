Mercedes-Benz Launches CKD AMG A 35, GLA 35 4Matic In Sepang For 2022

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has unveiled some new locally assembled cars for the Malaysian market, and even better, they’re AMG models. Meet the GLA 35 4MATIC and the A 35 4MATIC…CKD.

A few years ago, MBM laid the groundwork for Malaysia’s first AMG, one that had not rolled off the factory floor in Affalterbach, with the W205-generation C 43 and X253 GLC 43. Despite this, its turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 that could touch 385 horsepower made up for its lack of provenance.

Now, the automaker has their two most compact AMG models offered at sharper pricing thanks to local assembly from their facility in Pekan, Pahang. The A 35 4MATIC four-door saloon slots in at RM325,090 while the crossover-based GLA 35 4MATIC is lobbed at RM345,048.

That being said, those figures assume you’re booking each car before the June 30th deadline for SST exemption. From July 1st, the A 35 will set you back RM343,888 and the GLA 35 RM363,888, so you had better act quick if you’re after those savings. And if you were curious, the A 35 in fully imported guise came with a sticker price of RM348,888 at the time of its initial launch back in later 2019.

In terms of raw specifications, both cars are actually quite similar. Both share the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 306hp and 400Nm, sending drive to all four wheels via the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and a dual-clutch automatic transmission - 7-speed for the A 35, 8-speed for the GLA 35.

Top speed for both is electronically pegged at 250km/h but the A 35 is more accelerative, hitting 100km/h from standstill in 4.8 seconds as opposed to the GLA 35’s 5.2-second sprint. They’re also fitted with dynamic dampers (AMG Ride Control) that works with the AMG Dynamic Select drive modes.

Though this is the first time that a performance version of the second-generation (H247) Mercedes-Benz GLA, we have had the fully imported version of the A 35 in local showrooms for some time. So, if you’re familiar with that car, the automaker has seemingly made no omissions in its CKD transition.

Between the GLA 35 and A 35, shared features include the brand’s Multibeam LED headlights and a whole host of AMG-specific exterior flourishes for a more aggressive look. Of note, the A 35 gets 19-inch wheels while the taller GLA gains 20-inch alloys.

Inside, they’re also remarkably similar, which makes complete sense since the GLA is essentially a crossover-ified A-Class hatchback. Their dashboards are dominated by the MBUX infotainment and multimedia system featuring twin 10.25-inch displays, supporting all the usual features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 64-colour ambient lighting, in-built navigation, and an integrated LTE comms modem.

Much of the cabin cosmetics are specific to this AMG variant including its ARTICO leather and DINAMICA microfibre upholstery for its sports seats, carbon trim inserts, and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather. As a cherry on top, there’s also a 12-speaker Burmester surround sound system.

In terms of safety, both the locally assembled A 35 and GLA 35 come with a comprehensive showing of active safety and driver-assist features that includes Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Lane Tracking, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Parking Package with a 360-degree camera system. Of course, this is in addition to the usual array of airbags, anti-lock brakes, front/rear parking sensors, and reversing camera.

Remember, time is running short on the remaining window to take advantage of the SST exemption which ends on June 30th, so you had better get a move on if you’re interested in either of these new Mercedes-Benz models.