Neta brought their A-game to the 2024 Beijing International Exhibition last week in the forms of the Neta L, Neta S, and Neta GT.

They've also showcased its latest innovation by collaborating with Qualcomm and AutoLink in the form of the Snapdragon Ride Flex cockpit-drive fusion platform as well as Neta GPT, a large-scale AI model-based product that'll be implemented first in the new Neta L.

Regarded as a "Super Intelligent Extended-range SUV for Family", the Neta L is not only visually striking and comfortable, but also comes ready with the AI-powered Neta GPT tech catered for young families with a 'new consumption concept' which is said to arrive in the Southeast Asian market within the third quarter of 2024.

It is said that when the Neta L range-extended electric vehicles come into play, they will carry a max range of 1,070km when fully fueled and charged.

The electric powertrain comes in the form of a single rear electric motor with 231PS and 310Nm mated to either a 30kWh or 40kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This allows the Neta V to hit 0-100km/h as fast as 7.3 seconds and 180km/h top speed.

The range-extender portion of the Neta S is a 1.5-litre inline-four petrol engine paired with a 50-litre fuel tank. In full EV mode, the Neta L can travel up to 310km with the bigger-sized battery but the engine kicks it up close to 1,300km (CLTC).

As for the new Snapdragon Ride Flex (SA8775P) cockpit-to-drive fusion platform, the tech is targeted to be included in mass-produced vehicles for Neta within the second quarter of 2025.

What this will offer is a powerful performance in terms of CPU, GPU, and NPU processing capabilities paired with more high-tech cockpit functions to further enhance your overall driving experience.

The new Snapdragon Ride Flex fusion platform also meets with meets ASIL-D level functional safety standards by offering enhanced optimisations and upgrades for Neta's future intelligent vehicles.

In short, Neta's future models and offerings will lead the way in terms of driving prowess, comfort, on-board entertainment, and most importantly, safety as well as security.