"MILANO NAME IS NOT OKAY? JUNIOR THEN!" were the words that titled Alfa Romeo's latest press release following the Italian government's assertion that the name of its newest model, the Milano, was in violation of the law due to its production in Poland.

Adolfo Urso, Italy’s minister of industry, made the claim that Stellantis’ use of the famous city’s name makes the outsourcing of the car’s production beyond its borders illegal.

“This law stipulates that you cannot give indications that mislead consumers. So a car called Milano must be produced in Italy. Otherwise, it gives a misleading indication which is not allowed under Italian law,” said Urso in remarks reported by Reuters.

It was a quick reaction from Stellantis and Alfa Romeo, leading us to suspect that they had anticipated this, but we won't argue whether or not Junior is a better name. It definitely isn't as cool, though.

What is the Alfa Romeo Milano Junior?

Alfa Romeo has pulled the covers off the Milano (as of late last week), its latest crossover model and the third in its lineup, aiming to fill the void left by the discontinued MiTo and Giulietta hatchbacks. Importantly, it’s the Italian brand’s first fully electric vehicle.

In terms of its positioning, however, what is possibly Alfa’s most disruptive (or it is divisive?) new model in quite some time isn’t slotted at the top of the range. Rather, it sits at the lower rung of their SUV line-up, below the Stelvio and Tonale.

The Milano's Junior's design, although somewhat expected due to prior leaks, departs from Alfa Romeo's recent aesthetic. Featuring a wider and shorter shield grille compared to previous models, the Milano Junior showcases classic Alfa Romeo script on petrol variants and a shadowy rendition of the brand's logo on electric models.

Drawing inspiration from the Giulia TZ (apparently), its tail lights and rear design exude a sporty vibe, complemented by a black roof, distinctive wheels, and a bold front end reminiscent of Alfa Romeo's heritage. Overall, as a design langauge, it's top notch.

This vehicle marks the brand's shift towards electric propulsion and is possibly the final new Alfa model be offered with a combustion engine of any description, with plans previously announced to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2027. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans of Alfa Romeo aren’t too enthusiastic about this.

In Europe, the Milano Junior offers three drivetrains: the hybrid Ibrida, the electric Elettrica, and the performance-oriented Elettrica Veloce. The Ibrida combines a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V lithium-ion battery and electric motor for a total output of 134PS, with an option for all-wheel drive in the future.

On the other hand, the Elettrica kicks off the Milano Junior in pure electric flavour with a 156PS electric motor for a range of 410km under WLTP standards. Meanwhile, the Elettrica Veloce ups the ante with a more powerful 240PS electric motor, unique suspension, and more aggressive design elements that echoing the Abarth 600e. Both electric variants share a 54kWh battery and can be charged via AC (11kW max) and DC (100kW max) sources.

There will be another ‘hybrid’ variant added into the mix but next to zero details have been confirmed beyond this.

While a local launch is far from likely, parent company Stellantis’ full entry into Malaysia recently means nothing can be ruled out. After all, they have already outlined an ambitious plan beyond merely the reinvigoration of the Peugeot marque.

Apart from Europe, the Milano Junior is scheduled for release in Australia in 2025 alongside the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-2008, its e-CMP2 platform siblings, possibly signalling a crucial stepping stone as Alfa Romeo creeps further into the Asia Pacific region.

Differentiating itself within its segment, the Milano Junior boasts the "most direct steering," promising to honour the dynamic driving experience that Alfas were synonymous with. Despite being the smallest model in their stable, it surpasses the dimensions of the previous MiTo.

Inside, the Milano Junior adopts Alfa Romeo's signature dual-cowl instrument binnacle and offers a touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver. Sporty seats, faux suede trim, and ample storage space complete the interior. While pricing remains undisclosed, Alfa Romeo's CEO suggests a broad price range for the Milano Junior, affirming the brand's versatility in catering to various markets.