Mercedes-Benz updates EQE for 2024, adds new EQE350+ Electric Art Line, AMG Line from RM379k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has introduced yet more variants to its growing portfolio of EQ electric cars, this time in the form of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Electric Art Line. This new sedan made its debut today, presented alongside the updated EQE 350+ AMG Line and two new EQE 350+ SUV variants.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Electric Art Line - RM379,888

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ AMG Line - RM429,888 (price increase of RM10k)

The EQE 350+ Electric Art Line’s pricing has it slot under the AMG Line, which first entered the market in December 2022 and now sees a RM10k. Meanwhile, the AMG EQE 53 continues to hold its place at the top of the EQE sedan lineup.

Both trim levels of the EQE sedan's rear electric motor delivers 292PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque, allowing the EV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 210 km/h, tapping into an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 90.56 kWh, providing an impressive range of up to 682 km of WLTP-rated range on a single charge.

A notable update for 2024 is the inclusion of a 22 kW onboard AC charging, up from the previous 11 kW. This enhancement reduces the time to charge the battery from 10% to 100% to four hours and 45 minutes, a real quality of life boon. However, the DC fast charging specifications remain unchanged at a maximum rate of 170 kW, taking as little as 32 minutes to charge from 10% to 80%.

The base variant includes an Electric Art exterior and interior, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 19-inch five-twin spoke light-alloy wheels, a Keyless-Go Comfort package, and an audio setup termed ‘Advanced Sound System’. The seats are upholstered in black and space grey Artico artificial leather while the dashboard features laser-cut backlit trim with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern. The centre console maintains the black fine-structure look previously seen in the EQE 350+ AMG Line.

Moving up to the updated AMG Line variant, the car now includes a panoramic sunroof, rear axle steering with up to 10 degrees of adjustment, and Airmatic air suspension, replacing the previous ‘comfort suspension’ passive dampers.

In terms of its tech package and equipment, this remains unchanged: a head-up display, the premium Burmester 3D surround sound system, a wireless charging pad, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display, and a 17.7-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen to take centre stage.

The Driving Assistance Plus Package also returns to offer ADAS features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control (Active Distance Assist Distronic) with extended with traffic jam assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Manoeuvre Support, and Pre-Safe Impulse Side.

While these updates and additions might seem impressive on paper, one can't help but wonder if they're sufficient to justify the higher price tags, especially when many EV offerings are undergoing price slashes to entice new buyers.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia's persistent push for innovation is commendable, but discerning customers will be keen to see if these enhancements translate to a truly superior driving experience, especially in comparison to its form in past years. That said, buyers will no doubt appreciate the lower barrier to entry that this new 350+ Electric Art variant brings to the EQE range.