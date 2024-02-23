2024 Mercedes-Benz C 350 e PHEV launched in Malaysia for RM355,000 - Up to 117km of electric range

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has launched a third variant into their fifth-generation C-Class sedan, capping off the W206 line with the plug-in hybrid C 350 e, priced at RM355,000, and replacing the C 300.

Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde - RM292,888

Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG-Line - RM334,088

Mercedes-Benz C 350 e - RM355,000

Just as was the case for the previous W205 generation, this C 350 e offers both more power and fuel efficiency than the previous range-topper, the C 300, by mating its turbocharged 2.0-litre 4-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine with a powerful electric motor fed by lithium ion battery - a bit more on a that later.

It’s internal combustion engine alone produces 204hp and 320Nm of torque but when paired with the gearbox-mounted electric motor’s 129hp and 440Nm output, they give the C 350 e an impressive 313hp and 550Nm to play with. The car also remains rear-wheel drive, channelled through a 9-speed automatic.

At the rear of the car, Mercedes-Benz has managed to fit a shockingly large battery with a capacity of 25.4kWh - about half of a BYD Atto 3 Standard Range.

With so much juice at full charge, the automaker claims the C 350 e can travel over 100km (117km as advertised) and reach speeds of 140km/h in fully electric mode without evoking the petrol engine at all. However, while deploying both the combustion and electric motors, the car will sprint to 100km/h in as little as 6.1 seconds, and on to a top speed of 245km/h.

Of course, that has come at the cost of some boot capacity and the omission of a spare wheel and a kerb weight of over 2.1 tonnes.

In terms of charging, the C 350 can draw up to 11kW from an AC source, needing just 2 hours to replenish its reserves this way. Unfortunately, the Malaysian-spec car doesn't support DC charging like the Thai-spec version does.

The car also comes fully kitted out, matching the equipment levels of the outgoing C 300 AMG-Line, though this PHEV does receive smaller 18-inch AMG Light Alloy wheels. Highlights include a cabin upholstered liberally with Artico leather with Nappa leather accents, a premium Burmester 3D sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and Mercedes Me connected services via integrated LTE connectivity.

Other noteworthy equipment include an AMG-Line exterior trim with Night Package, self-leveling rear suspension, and DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps.

The biggest rival to the new C 350 e is an obvious one: the BMW 330e M Sport, which was launched in early 2023 and is priced at RM278,600. While the Bimmer is less expensive, the Merc has superior electric range and a bit more grunt.

There’s also the larger Volvo S60 Recharge for RM315,888, interestingly, for less of an outlay. The Swede delivers just about as much electric range at maximum of 90km (19kWh battery) and a good chunk more poke at 462hp and 709Nm of torque, shaving the 0-100km/h sprint to a mere 4.5 seconds.

Following this launch, Mercedes-Benz will have the C 350 e alongside the rest their line-up available for public viewing and test drives at Plaza Arkadia, Desa Park City, Kuala Lumpur from February 23rd to 25th.