2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CKD Launched In Malaysia - From RM287,888

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has introduced the latest 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class which are locally-assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in two variants - the C 200 Avantgarde Line and the C 300 AMG Line. The best-selling model series in the past decade in Malaysia carries its iconic sporty exterior with 'class-leading and innovative' interior features.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde Line - RM287,888

Highly regarded as the baby S-Class, the new CKD Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts with the C 200 Avantgarde line. As the name suggests, the C 200 comes ready with the Avantgarde line exterior features which include its unique radiator grille design with high-sheen aluminium trim strips.

The C 200 Avantgarde Line also features the lowered comfort suspension for a sportier stance and ride comfort quality whilst riding on a set of 18-inch five-spoke wheels. Those are the main features that differentiate it from the C 300 AMG Line, including its 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder mild-hybrid unit that produces 204hp and 300Nm of torque.

Mated to a 9G-Tronic transmission unit, the CKD C 200 is able to hit 0-100km/h in just 7.6 seconds (also thanks to its 15kW electric motor) before arriving to its top speed of 246km/h. As for pricing, you can get your very own unit at RM287,888 (OTR price excluding insurance).

2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line - RM327,888

While the C 200 is already a sporty-looking C-Class on its own, it's regarded as the more elegant or 'low-profile' variant compared to the C 300 AMG Line. With this model, you'll get even sportier accents thanks to its AMG Line exterior.

This includes the Mercedes-Benz pattern grille with the star design in chrome upfront that's paired together with a set of 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels. There's also the panoramic sunroof, LED High-Performance headlamps with Adaptive High Beam Assist to justify the price hike.

Well, those and also a bigger 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine which produces 258hp and 400Nm of torque. This translates to a century run of only six seconds followed by a top speed of 250km/h.

This beauty will set you back at RM327,888 (OTR price excluding insurance). Everything else about these CKD C-Class is the same as the CBU models which were introduced earlier this year. This includes its 12.3-inch free-standing driver display, 11.9-inch centre screen, ambient lighting, and more.