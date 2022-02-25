The All-New 2022 W206 Mercedes-Benz C200 Avantgarde And C300 AMG Line Is Here - From RM288k

The best-selling Mercedes-Benz model series in the last ten years has now gotten its latest iteration for the Malaysian market - the all-new W206 C200 Avantgarde and the C300 AMG Line - priced at RM288,334 and RM330,681 respectively.

Initially in CBU form, both variants will be CKD'ed beginning the second half of 2022.

Sagree Sardien, President & CEO, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said, “The C-Class has been our bestselling model to date. Since its introduction as the 190, over 10.5 million Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been delivered globally. Likewise in Malaysia, our customers love this vehicle as we continue to define the standards of comfort and innovation in the premium midsize sedan segment. With the new C-Class, our designers have been tasked to develop a car that combines human-centered innovations with sporty and modern design. Today, we are convinced that we have succeeded in delivering a car where design meets luxury and technology. We are very excited to introduce the new C-Class in Malaysia and with the latest edition, we are taking the next logical step on our road to a digital and sustainable future with a host of innovations that sets the benchmark in this segment.”

Exterior

On the outside, the short front overhang of the W206 coupled with the long wheelbase and rear overhang gives it a very modern, sensuous shape. For added flair, the bonnet with its power domes gives the viewer an impression of forward motion. For the keen-eyed, you will also notice design elements carried over from the new S-Class. It is a car that needs to be seen in the flesh to be better appreciated.

The C200 in Avantgarde trim is highlighted by the radiator grille upfront as well as elegant trim strips in high-sheen aluminium and chrome complementing the 18-inch 5-spoke wheels riding on lowered but comfort suspension.

The more aggressive C300 AMG Line comes with 19-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, a panoramic sunroof, LED High Performance headlamps with Adaptive High Beam Assist.

Interior

The split dashboard design then extends into a wing-like section that houses the new flattened round air-conditioning vents.

The dashboard and central display are tilted towards the driver, with a high-resolution 12.3-inch free-standing driver display setting it apart.

Access to Mercedes' famed MBUX system is controlled via touchscreen with a very advantageous portrait orientation for ease of navigation. A fingerprint scanner identifies you quickly and conveniently, safeguarding your personal data. The scanner is located in a convenient location below the central display and can record the distinctive biometric features of up to two random fingers per user.

The driver display and media display can be further customized into three display styles: Discreet, Sporty or Classic. Ambient lighting is also standard in the all-new C-Class.

Powertrain

The current FAME (Family of Modular Engines) engine range from Mercedes-Benz sets new standards in efficiency due to its systematic electrification and intelligent downsizing.

Utilising an integrated starter-generator (ISG) at low engine speeds as a mild hybrid ensures linear power delivery. The ISG uses a 48-volt onboard electrical system for functions such as gliding, boosting or energy recovery. The engines also apparently starts very rapidly and comfortably as a result, so that the start/stop function is almost as imperceptible to the driver as the transition from gliding with the engine switched off to strong acceleration under engine power though we will have to test this to confirm.

Another feature that helps the engine provide instant response is the inclusion of a new twin-scroll turbocharger, a result of cooperation between Mercedes-Benz and the Mercedes-Benz-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.

Transmission

The 9G-TRONIC transmission was further developed to adapt to the ISG, with a delivery rate increase of 30 percent compared to its predecessor which helps with efficiency. This was optimised via the interplay with the electric auxiliary oil pump thus reducing the delivery rate of the mechanical pump.

At a glance