Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Launches 7th Gen S-Class - Price TBC

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has officially launched the seventh-generation CKD S-Class, price yet to be confirmed though.

The W223 S-Class which made its global debut in September last year has finally arrived in Malaysia in CKD form and with it comes a new prominent front end, minimalist yet techy interior and a host of advanced tech.

The W223 ticks all the boxes we’d expect in a generational step forward, claiming even better refinement and structural rigidity while boasting a substantial weight reduction. In spite of those lost kilos, the all-new 2022 S-Class is physically larger than the outgoing model, though not by much. Importantly, there's 51mm more in between the front and rear axle in the standard wheelbase variant while also being 55mm wider and 12mm taller.

Michael Jopp, Vice President, Sales & Marketing Passenger Cars, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia said, "The S-Class is the world's best-selling luxury limousine and we are also pleased that the new S580e will be a locally-assembled variant as its predecessor. This is a testament of our commitment to reinforce our local commitment to expand our local foothold in the country. The vehicle underpins our claim to produce the best automobile in the world. This is where covetable luxury meets the greatest possible safety and highest level of comfort.”

Exterior wise, the 2022 S-Class now features a large grille that is bigger than ever before. They are flanked by headlamps that come equipped with DIGITAL LIGHT. DIGITAL LIGHT is a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs with light that is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors.

On the side, the S-Class is mostly smooth except for a crease that runs from the front to the rear of the car just underneath the side windows, but it's the pop-out door handles that takes centre stage.

The rear adopts much of the E-Class' looks with horizontal taillights and faux exhaust vents at each end of the lower bumper.

The inside is perhaps where the 2022 S-Class has experienced the most change, featuring a lounge-like atmosphere of elegance and luxury. The new dashboard architecture hosts the MBUX interface front and centre - with up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology and fingerprint scanner. Also featured in the 2022 S-Class is the class-leading Burmester® 3D surround sound system.

The 2022 S-Class offered in Malaysia only comes in one variant, the PHEV, S580e - with the 3.0 litre inline-6 engine and 9G-Tronic transmission, the vehicle is capable of performing the century sprint in just 5.2 seconds. Additionally, the S580e also offers an estimated 100km pure electric driving range, courtesy of its hybrid electric motor. It takes two and half hours to get it fully charged,

The company’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system and AirMatic air suspension (along with E-Active Body Control) are standard. The rear-wheel steering system has also seen a significant upgrade, increasing its maximum turn angle from 4.5 degrees to 10 degrees, improving the car’s turning circle to a very compact 10.9 metres.

Thanks to improved environmental sensors, the driver in the 2022 S-Class has a little less to do, the parking systems provide better support when manoeuvring at low speed. Operation is faster and more intuitive thanks to integration into MBUX. Emergency braking functions also serve to protect other road users.

The S-Class also features the world’s first rear airbags, which are integrated into the backrests of the front seats and deploy in a severe front impact. They deploy gently and protect strapped-in outer rear seat passengers against contact with the front seats. The loads on the head and neck can thus be reduced significantly.

For those of you who didn't know, the 2022 S-Class is also one of the world's most aerodynamic cars with a co-efficient drag figure of 0.22.

How's that for opulence, elegance and luxury on wheels?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580e's hybrid system will come with an 8-year or 100,000 kilometres warranty including the battery.

Customers who make a booking soon can look at getting delivery of their new S-Class' in the first half of 2022.

The price for the 2022 S580e is yet to be confirmed for the Malaysian market.