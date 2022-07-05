New Mercedes-Benz Prices With SST revealed - Up To 6% Increase

New Mercedes-Benz Prices With SST revealed - Up To 6% IncreaseAuto News
The SST tax break has finally come to an end, and Mercedes-Benz has updated its car prices with the sales tax reintroduction effective 1 July 2022.
It's no surprise that the entire Mercedes-Benz line-up saw a price hike between 1.45% upwards to 6.05% depending on the model of choice. Below are the old and new car prices in comparison between the SST rebate and reintroduction.
Mercedes-Benz new 2022 prices with SST
|MODEL
|VARIANT
|PRICE WITH SST EXEMPTION
|
PRICE WITH SST REINTRODUCTION (1 JULY 2022 ONWARDS)
|PRICE DIFFERENCE
|PERCENTAGE
|A-Class
|A 200 Progressive Line
|RM220,458.79
|RM229,888.00
|RM9,429.21
|4.28%
|A 250 AMG Line
|RM243,857.88
|RM253,888.00
|RM10,030.12
|4.11%
|AMG A 35 4Matic
|RM325,090.23
|RM353,888.00
|RM18,797.77
|5.78%
|AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ (hatchback)
|RM454,406.03
|RM481,888.00
|RM27,481.97
|6.05%
|CLA
|CLA 45 S 4Matic+
|RM467,691.13
|RM495,888.00
|RM28,196.87
|6.03%
|GLA
|GLA 200 Progressive Line
|RM241,379.06
|RM251,888.00
|RM10,508.94
|4.35%
|GLA 250 AMG Line
|RM271,164.84
|RM283,888.00
|RM12,723.16
|4.69%
|AMG GLA 35 4Matic
|RM345,048.74
|RM363,888.00
|RM18,839.26
|5.46%
|GLB
|GLB 200 Progressive Line
|RM271,788.37
|RM281,888.00
|RM10,099.63
|3.72%
|GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line
|RM320,965.61
|RM332,888.00
|RM11,922.39
|3.71%
|AMG GLB 35 4Matic
|RM392,582.31
|RM405,888.00
|RM13,305.69
|3.39%
|C-Class
|C 200 Avantgarde
|RM288,334.11
|RM299,888.00
|RM11,553.89
|4.01%
|C 300 AMG Line
|RM330,681.08
|RM344,888.00
|RM14,206.92
|4.30%
|GLC
|GLC 200 AMG Line
|RM299,539.21
|RM313,888.00
|RM14,348.79
|4.79%
|GLC 300 4Matic AMG Line
|RM338,693.20
|RM356,888.00
|RM18,194.80
|5.37%
|GLC Coupé
|GLC 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line
|RM403,536.13
|RM426,888.00
|RM23,351.87
|5.79%
|GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupé AMG Line
|RM392,582.31
|RM398,888.00
|RM6,305.69
|1.61%
|AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupé
|RM508,597.80
|RM538,888.00
|RM30,290.20
|5.96%
|E-Class
|E 200 Avantgarde
|RM330,240.80
|RM345,888.00
|RM15,647.20
|4.74%
|E 300 AMG Line
|RM378,929.97
|RM397,888.00
|RM18,958.03
|5.00%
|E 300 Coupé AMG Line
|RM495,071.25
|RM520,888.00
|RM25,816.75
|5.21%
|GLE
|GLE 450 4Matic AMG Line
|RM485,389.57
|RM509,888.00
|RM24,498.43
|5.05%
|GLE Coupé
|AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé
|RM812,046.55
|RM856,888.00
|RM44,841.45
|5.52%
|S-Class
|S 580 e
|RM698,744.00
|RM708,888.00
|RM10,144.00
|1.45%
|EQA
|EQA 250
|RM278,201.25
|RM286,888.00
|RM8,686.75
|3.12%
As you can see for yourselves in the table above, the model that was most affected by the SST reintroduction in the Mercedes-Benz line-up is the AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ hatchback, with a whopping increase of RM27,481.97 or 6.05%.
The least affected model is the S-Class S 580 e with a hike of RM10,144 or 1.45% in percentage. The rest of the model offerings from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia floats between the increase of 1.61% to 6.03%.
Those who have managed to place your bookings before the end of the SST tax break on 30 June 2022 are most likely smiling right now.