New Mercedes-Benz Prices With SST revealed - Up To 6% Increase

The SST tax break has finally come to an end, and Mercedes-Benz has updated its car prices with the sales tax reintroduction effective 1 July 2022.

It's no surprise that the entire Mercedes-Benz line-up saw a price hike between 1.45% upwards to 6.05% depending on the model of choice. Below are the old and new car prices in comparison between the SST rebate and reintroduction.

Mercedes-Benz new 2022 prices with SST

MODEL VARIANT PRICE WITH SST EXEMPTION PRICE WITH SST REINTRODUCTION (1 JULY 2022 ONWARDS) PRICE DIFFERENCE PERCENTAGE A-Class





A 200 Progressive Line RM220,458.79 RM229,888.00 RM9,429.21 4.28% A 250 AMG Line RM243,857.88 RM253,888.00 RM10,030.12 4.11% AMG A 35 4Matic RM325,090.23 RM353,888.00 RM18,797.77 5.78% AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ (hatchback) RM454,406.03 RM481,888.00 RM27,481.97 6.05% CLA CLA 45 S 4Matic+ RM467,691.13 RM495,888.00 RM28,196.87 6.03% GLA



GLA 200 Progressive Line RM241,379.06 RM251,888.00 RM10,508.94 4.35% GLA 250 AMG Line RM271,164.84 RM283,888.00 RM12,723.16 4.69% AMG GLA 35 4Matic RM345,048.74 RM363,888.00 RM18,839.26 5.46% GLB



GLB 200 Progressive Line RM271,788.37 RM281,888.00 RM10,099.63 3.72% GLB 250 4Matic AMG Line RM320,965.61 RM332,888.00 RM11,922.39 3.71% AMG GLB 35 4Matic RM392,582.31 RM405,888.00 RM13,305.69 3.39% C-Class

C 200 Avantgarde RM288,334.11 RM299,888.00 RM11,553.89 4.01% C 300 AMG Line RM330,681.08 RM344,888.00 RM14,206.92 4.30% GLC

GLC 200 AMG Line RM299,539.21 RM313,888.00 RM14,348.79 4.79% GLC 300 4Matic AMG Line RM338,693.20 RM356,888.00 RM18,194.80 5.37% GLC Coupé



GLC 300 4Matic Coupé AMG Line RM403,536.13 RM426,888.00 RM23,351.87 5.79% GLC 300 e 4Matic Coupé AMG Line RM392,582.31 RM398,888.00 RM6,305.69 1.61% AMG GLC 43 4Matic Coupé RM508,597.80 RM538,888.00 RM30,290.20 5.96% E-Class



E 200 Avantgarde RM330,240.80 RM345,888.00 RM15,647.20 4.74% E 300 AMG Line RM378,929.97 RM397,888.00 RM18,958.03 5.00% E 300 Coupé AMG Line RM495,071.25 RM520,888.00 RM25,816.75 5.21% GLE GLE 450 4Matic AMG Line RM485,389.57 RM509,888.00 RM24,498.43 5.05% GLE Coupé AMG GLE 53 4Matic+ Coupé RM812,046.55 RM856,888.00 RM44,841.45 5.52% S-Class S 580 e RM698,744.00 RM708,888.00 RM10,144.00 1.45% EQA EQA 250 RM278,201.25 RM286,888.00 RM8,686.75 3.12%

As you can see for yourselves in the table above, the model that was most affected by the SST reintroduction in the Mercedes-Benz line-up is the AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ hatchback, with a whopping increase of RM27,481.97 or 6.05%.

The least affected model is the S-Class S 580 e with a hike of RM10,144 or 1.45% in percentage. The rest of the model offerings from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia floats between the increase of 1.61% to 6.03%.

Those who have managed to place your bookings before the end of the SST tax break on 30 June 2022 are most likely smiling right now.