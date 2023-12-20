Video: 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205) Used Car Review - Carlist Qualified C200 from RM109k

With roughly 50,000km on the clock, this 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 200 Avantgarde is a fine premium sedan selection that can be yours for RM105,800* - around RM164k cheaper compared to when it was launched!

184hp and 300Nm of torque should be fuel-efficient enough to roam around city centres as well as comfortable driving experiences anywhere in Malaysia. Here's what Adam thinks about this lovely unit available on Carlist.my.

This example is also Carlist Qualified, which means you can be more confident of its condition. Pre-inspected by qualified professionals, each Carlist Qualified car comes with a full detailed report.

Inspection details include engine, transmission, cooling system, body chassis, and electronics. For extra peace of mind, all Carlist Qualified cars now come with a free extended warranty of up to five years courtesy of Warranty Smart (terms & conditions apply).

Browse for more Carlist Qualified cars: https://carl.st/carlist_qualified