2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV EQE350+ Electric Art Line launched for RM398k, AMG Line for RM448k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has rolled out an expanded range to their EQE SUV alongside the EQE sedan, adding a new variant to this higher-riding EV for a total of 3 for buyers to choose from.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ Electric Art - RM398,888

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ AMG Line - RM448,888

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic - RM485,888

The EQE SUV first touched down on Malaysian soil last December in the form of the EQE 500 4Matic. This top-tier model remains available and unchanged at a steeper RM485,888, but now it’s joined by two rear-wheel-drive versions for less outlay: the new EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line, priced at RM398,888, and the EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line, at RM448,888. Deliveries are set to begin in June.

Both the EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line and the EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line come with an identical powertrain: a rear electric motor producing 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 565 Nm of torque, identical to the EQE 350+ sedan.

Power is drawn from a 10-module, 400-volt lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 90.56 kWh (again, identical to the EQE sedan), promising up to 596 km of WLTP-rated range on a single charge. The performance stats are level between the two with 6.7 seconds needed sprint from 0-100 km/h and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Charging these vehicles is efficient enough, taking just 4 hours and 45 minutes to juice up the battery from 0-100% SoC using AC charging at its maximum supported rate of 22 kW. For those in a rush, DC fast charging is supported up to 170 kW and can get the battery from 10-80% SoC in a mere 32 minutes.

The EQE 350+ SUV Electric Art Line offers an Electric Art exterior, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, and 20-inch five-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Stepping inside, its interior follows suit with Neotex/Artico artificial leather finished in black and space grey, laser-cut backlit trim with the Mercedes-Benz star pattern, and a mix of other features like active ambient lighting, a black fine-structure finish centre console, and Thermotronic multi-zone climate control. While these features are undeniably luxurious, they don’t necessarily break new ground.

The more expensive EQE 350+ SUV AMG Line rides on a sportier looking set of 20-inch AMG five-twin spoke light-alloy wheels and includes extras like a panoramic sunroof, Airmatic air suspension, and rear axle steering with a 10-degree adjustment. It also boasts sports seats and a Burmester 3D surround sound system that’s become something of a Mercedes-Benz calling card.

The AMG Line also adds aluminium-look illuminated running boards, leather upholstery, a head-up display, and several packages (Energising, Air Balance, Acoustic Comfort) along with a leather multi-function sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, all of which certainly enhances the Benz’s appeal.

Both EQE 350+ SUVs come standard with the Driving Assistance Plus Package, which adds Autonomous Emergency Braking, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Evasive Manoeuvre Support, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, and Adaptive Cruise Control (Active Distance Assist Distronic with extended automatic restart in traffic jams).