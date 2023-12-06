Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic EV SUV lands in Malaysia - RM485,888

Just a month after the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was launched, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia announced the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, the EQE 500 4Matic.

This makes the fifth all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz here in the country that's accompanied by the EQA, EQB, EQC, and of course, the EQS.

There were three different variants for the Mercedes-Benz EQE at the global launch, but the one that will be up for sale here in Malaysia would be the top-of-the-line variant, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic finished in the AMG Line package.

The EQE 500 4Matic comes with a dual-electric motor setup powering all four wheels with 408PS and 858Nm of torque. Paired with a 90.56kWh battery pack, the EQE500 4Matic can cover a distance of 464km to 552km (WLTP).

0-100km/h can be done in just 4.9 seconds before the EQE 500 4Matic reaches its limited top speed of 210km/h.

As for charging, the EQE SUV supports up to 22kW of AC charging which has been fitted as standard similar to the EQS SUV. This gets the battery pack fully charged at around 4 hours and 45 minutes.

The EQE SUV also supports DC charging up to 170kW and when it is connected to one can deliver the electric juices, 0% to 80% state of charge can be completed in just 32 minutes.

If you're in a hurry, 15 minutes is enough to add 250km worth of range to your driving needs.

Just like its sedan sibling, the EQE SUV features a black panel grille, and the Digital Light system just like the ones found on the EQE, EQS, and EQS SUV.

Other exterior features include illuminated 3D helix design rear taillights, flush-fitting door handles, integrated spoiler, and 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels with aero-claddings to name a few.

Hiding behind those is a set of AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive ADS+ dampers and rear-axle steering for greater agility as well as comfort.

If you're wondering about the dimensions of the EQE SUV (4,863mm long, 1,940mm wide, 1,615mm high, 3,030mm wheelbase), it sits right in between the EQC and the EQS.

The EQE SUV's interior is very similar to the insides of the EQE sedan. For those seated at the front, particularly the driver, there's access to the Display Package which includes a fingerprint scanner, OLED central display, driver display, as well as the MBUX multimedia system.

With a cabin that can fit five occupants comfortably, the EQE SUV also features a 520-litre boot space that can be expanded to 1,675 litres when you fold down the rear seats.

For those who are interested in the latest Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has priced it at RM485,888 (on-the-road price without insurance).