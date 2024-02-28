MG ZS EV previewed in Malaysia debut B-segment electric SUV, price est. RM129k

MG, though SAIC Motor Malaysia, has previewed their debut models into the Malaysian market. Starting with the ZS, this fully electric B-segment SUV is expected to be priced at RM129,000.

Now open for booking, it will be arriving here in its facelifted form, fully-imported (CBU) from Thailand and solely offered in a single variant, the MG ZS EV Lux, which is powered by a single electric motor that delivers 176 PS and 280 Nm of torque to the front wheels, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h time of 8 seconds.

It houses a 51.1kWh lithium-ion battery that allows it to boast a 320km of range on the WLTP cycle. MG estimates a charging time of 54 minutes on DC charging at its supported maximum of 50kW and 8 hours via an AC source at 7kW.

Featuring a redesigned nose, the MG ZS EV eliminates the traditional grille and places the charging port on the right side of the logo for easy access when pulling up to a charger.

Its front end also showcases a divided trapezoidal air intake and vertical corner air inlets, while the rear displays a split design along the bottom edge.

‘Silverstone’ LED headlights feature 21 LED units and arrow-shaped daytime running lights and taillights with similar motifs enhance its aesthetics, along with 17-inch alloys. Four colours will be available: Dynamic Red, Arctic White, Black Pearl and Monument Silver.

Inside, the ZS features a 7-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Standard amenities include automatic climate control with rear air vents, a 360-degree parking camera, leather upholstery with red stitching, a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sky roof, and a wireless smatphone charger.

The ZS EV also comes pretty well suited to take on its rivals in terms of practicality with a 448-litres of cargo capacity in the boot, expandable to 1,187 litres with the rear seats folded.

Active safety features are standard via the MG Pilot driver assistance suite, which includes Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Traffic Jam Assistance, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assistance, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Intelligent High Beam Assist.

The MG ZS EV also offers an extensive warranty plan, covering 7 years or 150,000 kilometers (whichever comes first) for the vehicle and 8 years or 180,000 kilometres (whichever occurs first) for the battery.

The public debut of the all-electric MG4 and MG ZS EV will take place for the first time at Pavilion KL starting from February 29th and, later on, arriving at specific MG showrooms some time in March.