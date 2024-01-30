MG to be launched to Malaysia - MG4, ZS, and Cyberster EVs coming soon?

It's only a month into the new year and we can already expect yet another brand to enter the Malaysian market - MG.

Morris Garages (MG) has not stated when this market penetration will take place but what we do know is that the brand will be taken care of by SAIC Motor Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

As an automotive brand that has been around for 100 years, MG has a rich history with roots embedded in racing but it has now transformed into offering electric vehicles for the global market.

There's already an MG Malaysia website showcasing the brand's century of excellence. What's even more interesting would be the question of which models will be launched here in the country first.

Scroll a bit down and you'll find three EVs - MG4 hatchback, ZS EV SUV, and perhaps the most interesting model from MG, the Cyberster.

Both the MG4 and ZS EV are already available in several different variants in Thailand while the Cyberster is still waiting for its global debut on the showroom floors.

Expect to hear a lot more about MG here in Malaysia within the first quarter of 2024. Stay tuned for more news.