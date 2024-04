MG Motor Malaysia welcomes 10 new dealerships into the MG family which will operate across Peninsular Malaysia.

For those who are interested in viewing and test-driving all the latest MG models that were recently launched here in the country, below is the list of all the new showrooms located in the Klang Valley, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

1) Mega Galeri Motor Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Petaling Jaya)

Wisma GAM, Ground Floor, Lot 8241,

Jalan 225, Seksyen 51A, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4.30pm)

2) Mega Galeri Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Glenmarie)

15 Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park,

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4.30pm)

3) Mega Appeal Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Cheras)

82 Jalan Midah 1, Taman Midah, 56000 Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (8.30am-6pm), Sun & PH (9am-6pm)

4) Sing Huat Premium Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Chan Sow Lin)

A-1-2, Level 1, Block A, Southgate Commercial Centre 2,

Jalan Dua, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-7pm), Sun & PH (10am-6pm)

5) MN Automart Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Setia Alam)

3 Jalan Astaka 4/KU2, Bandar Bukit Raja, 41050 Klang, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5pm), Sun & PH (9am-5pm)

6) SV Auto Haus Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Seremban)

125, Persiaran S2B1, Seremban 2, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-6pm), Sun & PH (10am-5pm)

7) Seong Hoe Motors Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Melaka)

C-5137 Jalan Penghulu Abas, Bukit Baru, 75150 Melaka

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (8.30am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-3pm)

8) Ang Trading & Motor Credit Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Muar)

33-35 Jalan Sulaiman, 84000 Muar, Johor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

9) Ang Trading & Motor Credit Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Plentong)

2 Jalan Mutiara 6, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Masai, Johor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-5.30pm), Sun & PH (10am-4pm)

10) SV Auto Haus Sdn. Bhd. (MG Motor Puchong) – operational, and showroom completion in May’24

GF-4, Tower 2 @ PFCC, Jalan Puteri 1/2,

Bandar Puteri Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor

Operating hours: Mon-Sat (9am-6pm), Sun & PH (10am-5pm)

According to Steven Du, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia Sdn Bhd, "We are delighted to welcome these strong dealers to the MG family. Their passion and commitment align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled MG experiences to valued customers nationwide. Adding to the 10 dealerships, we will be expanding to Northern and East Coast regions soon, and East Malaysia at the end of the year."

To recap, MG Motor Malaysia entered the local market with the MG ZS EV priced at RM125,999. For this asking price, you're getting a fully-electric B-segment SUV with 176PS and 280Nm paired with a maximum range of 320km (WLTP).

The 2024 MG4, however, comes in four different variants - Standard, Lux, Lux Extended Range, and our favourite of the bunch, the XPOWER.

Spec-wise, the 2024 MG4 EV hatchback ranges between 170PS-435PS, 250Nm-600Nm, and a driving range between 350km-520km.

As for pricing, it's certainly an interesting prospect for the 2024 MG4 with prices from RM103,999 to RM158,999.