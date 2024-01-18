First Perodua EV coming in 2025 CONFIRMED!

It looks like Perodua will start producing its first EV or electric car at the end of 2025.

This has been the target for both Perodua and Proton to introduce affordable EVs here in Malaysia, but our Minister of International Trade and Industry (MITI), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, has confirmed and shared some key details on social media.

*Image credit: Tengku Zafrul Facebook

According to Tengku Zafrul, he posted "In line with the appointment of Perodua to lead the production of affordable EVs under NIMP2030, Perodua has collaborated with an international automotive company to produce a prototype EV. Mass production by Perodua is scheduled for the end of 2025. Thank you Perodua company for helping Malaysia in advancing electric vehicle technology and strengthening Malaysia's sustainable mobility."

No mention of who Perodua will 'collaborate' for the brand's first-ever electric car, but it's most likely Perodua's technical partner, Daihatsu. The Japanese manufacturer doesn't have its own passenger EV in production, so there's also the possibility that Perodua will lead the EV development for them as well.

During last year's KLIMS 2024, Perodua showcased a scale model form of the Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept EV that resembles the very popular Perodua Myvi. We might just see a full-scale model this year and to refresh your memories, they've mentioned that this fully-electric Myvi-looking EV will potentially be fitted with a 50kWh battery pack that can go up to 350km.

Electrifying times are ahead for Perodua, folks. Stay tuned for more info.