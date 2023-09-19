Toyota Yaris 2nd update in 2023: We get some nice interior upgrades but....two words: Price adjustment!

The 2023 Toyota Yaris is back in the limelight with its second update this year and 2 variants will be available for this model - Yaris 1.5 E & Yaris 1.5 G.

So, first thing's first, the pricing has been adjusted. Yeah, we know, it sucks. But Toyota has actually made it worthwhile with all the upgrades and addition. Check out the prices below:

Yaris 1.5 E – RM 88,000 (RM 5,000 increase)

Yaris 1.5 G – RM 91,600 (RM 3,600 increase)

Now, let's talk about the upgrades. The most noticeable one? A new 9-inch screen - an upgrade from the previous 7-inch screen, that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's a practical move for tech-savvy drivers.

Both variants gets a sporty new front and rear skirting, as well as an option for black roof. A total of 5 colour combinations are now available in single or two-tone options. The black roof option is only available with Red Mica Metallic and Platinum White Pearl colours while the Silver Metallic finish is only available in single-tone.

No, let's head into the cabin. As mentioned earlier, both variants will now feature a 9” display, with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A wireless charger is also included for compatible mobile devices.

The seats have also been redesigned, now in more striking fabric outlay. On top of that, the USB ports have also been updated to the current Type-C format.

Then, a standard front DVR is also installed - with smartphone connectivity.

Finally, a new sporty Optitron instrument gauge cluster with red and white graphics finishes off the 2nd update tweaks.

For the 1.5 G variant, you'll get paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This variant also now comes with a pre-installed RFID tag and front parking sensors.

Under the hood, the Toyota Yaris sticks to its reliable 1.5-litre 2NR-FE DVVT-i engine (107 PS/140 Nm), paired with a CVT-type automatic transmission.

Safety features includes with 7 airbags and the Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) ADAS suite, including a pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA), and blind-spot monitors (BSM) with rear cross-traffic alert (RCTA).

It's worth mentioning that UMWT backs the Yaris with a 5-year, unlimited mileage warranty - emphasis on unlimited mileage, giving buyers a peace of mind on the road and a lower expenses, should things go wrong - which is very unlikely. Cmon guys, it's Toyota. They are as reliable as they come.

So there you have it, the 2023 Toyota Yaris – a little touch-up, a touch more style.

