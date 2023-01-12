Are you ready for your BYD Atto3? Units are headed to Malaysia!

If you've ordered a BYD Atto3 and can't wait for it to arrive, this bit of news should be of interest to you because judging by the posting on BYD Asia Pacific's Facebook page, your car is on its way.

According to the posting on the Facebook page, 500 BYD ATTO 3s have set off for Malaysia, where they will eventually be delivered to customers.

The posting continued on with a little bit of flex from BYD, as they claim it took no more than a month to bring the model forward to consumers after it was launched, demonstrating their robust supply chain and in-house production capacity.

This is a welcoming bit of news for those who have ordered the EV, especially those 1,000 customers who booked the car within 10 days of the BYD Atto 3 launch in Malaysia back in December 2022.

The Atto3 is offered in Malaysia in two variants: the Atto 3 Standard Range (RM149,800) and the Atto 3 Extended Range (RM167,800).

Sime Darby Motors is looking at opening over 40 BYD showrooms here in Malaysia by 2024, and the gigantic plan was announced during the launch of the BYD Atto 3.

An investment amount of RM500 million will be utilised to expand the brand's presence here in Malaysia, starting with its first showroom at TREC KL, Jalan Tun Razak.

What's even more amazing is the fact that BYD and Sime Darby Motors are also planning to shoot the number of showrooms to 20 by the end of 2023 with support from dealer partners.

It's not an easy feat to pull off, but if they are quick to deliver just like what they are doing now, the BYD Atto 3 can do well here in Malaysia, as it's plausible, to say the least.