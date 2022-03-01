Bermaz Auto Alliance Open First Peugeot 3S Centre In Glenmarie

The first Peugeot 3S Centre will encompass sales, service and spare parts. It will also adopt the new Peugeot brand identity.

Ask any 'older' Peugeot owner and the first gripe they'll have about the brand is the after-sales service, especially under its previous stewards. Bermaz Auto Alliance has its work cut out for itself in order to regain customer confidence but the opening of this first 3S centre is a step in the right direction. The after-sales support will also extend to the Citroen and DS brands under the Stellantis Group.

The new service facility in Glenmarie has been designed to provide an enhanced customer experience, equipped with 21 operational service bays with trained and skilled technicians. The service centre will also come with the latest manufacturer’s diagnostic equipment, and maintenance tools. In an era where customers complain when they don't get free breakfast whilst servicing their cars, you will be glad to know that you will be treated to a comfortable waiting lounge with refreshments, a working space and Wi-Fi.

Located at Lot.15, Jalan Pelukis U1/46, Temasya Industrial Park U1, 40150, Shah Alam, Selangor, the service centre is operational from 8.00am to 5.00pm on weekdays and 8.00am to 12.00pm on Saturday.

In order to book yourself an appointment, contact the Service Centre at 03-5021 2300 (ext. 2402/2403). Additionally, you can locate the PEUGEOT 3S Flagship Centre here, https://peugeot.com.my/find-us.php. For existing Peugeot owners, the Peugeot Customer Portal is available at customer.peugeot.com.my to make an appointment.

Should you require roadside assistance, you can contact Peugeot 24-hours roadside assistance at 1-800-22-3399.

If you're an existing Peugeot owner, please don't forget to update your information with Bermaz Auto Alliance here.