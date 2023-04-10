Peugeot 2008 Special Edition launched - edgier 2008 for just a bit more cash

Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has introduced the Peugeot 2008 SE, an edgier 2008 fitted with decals and new accessories turning it into more of an attractive crossover.

In standard form, the Peugeot 2008 already offers a distinctive and stylish exterior design with a sleek and modern appearance that appeals to many crossover fans.

But if that's enough, you can now buy an edgier Peugeot 2008, as Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd has introduced an all-new stylish 2008, called the Peugeot 2008 Special Edition (SE).

For an extra RM 2,900.00 on top of the price of the regular Allura variant, you can now get a 2008 fitted with unique black and red graphic decals on the front bonnet and both sides of the car.

To further accentuate its new sleek decals, the front and rear bumper trims as well as the side trims have also been enhanced, now finished in a sophisticated Matte Black.

The PEUGEOT 2008 SE also features Piano Black finished 17-inch alloy rims that have been specially developed to highlight the overall sportiness of the vehicle.

The new accessories on the 2008 SE come with a One-Year PEUGEOT Genuine Accessory Warranty based on the period of fitment at the time of new vehicle purchase.

According to Peugeot Malaysia, the build for this unique model had already commenced in March, and vehicle delivery is expected by the end of April.

The PEUGEOT 2008 SE comes exclusively only with the Orange Fusion and Pearl White exterior colours.

Everything else is business as usual, which means you'll get a 1.2-litre turbocharged Puretech 3-cylinder petrol engine with 130hp and 230Nm with drive going to the front wheels via a proven 6-speed automatic sourced from Aisin.

The 2008 also comes with a rather comprehensive offering of active safety features, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (called Active Safety Brake), High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and even Driver Attention Warning.